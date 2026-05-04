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Zelenskyy Signals Possible Drone Presence Over Moscow
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that Ukrainian drones could appear over Moscow during Russia’s May 9 Victory Day parade, according to remarks made on Monday.
Speaking at the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Armenia, Zelenskyy referred to Russia’s planned military commemorations marking the anniversary of victory in World War II and questioned the scale of this year’s parade.
“Russia announced a Victory Day parade on May 9, but there will be no military equipment at this parade. This will be the first time in many, many years, if it is indeed true, that they cannot afford to have equipment present at the parade. And Ukrainian drones could also fly over during this parade,” he said.
He added that, in his view, such developments reflect a weakening of Russia’s military posture.
“We must continue to pressure them, to pressure them with sanctions. And I thank you for the 20th sanctions package,” he said.
In a separate message shared on Telegram, Zelenskyy also described discussions held with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the summit. He said the talks focused on European financial support and timelines for funding intended for joint drone production initiatives.
He noted that both sides had agreed to accelerate cooperation toward what he described as a “Drone Deal,” aimed at expanding defense collaboration and developing security infrastructure.
According to reports, Ukraine is also working on broader plans to strengthen its security framework while deepening cooperation with European partners on defense technology and production.
Speaking at the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Armenia, Zelenskyy referred to Russia’s planned military commemorations marking the anniversary of victory in World War II and questioned the scale of this year’s parade.
“Russia announced a Victory Day parade on May 9, but there will be no military equipment at this parade. This will be the first time in many, many years, if it is indeed true, that they cannot afford to have equipment present at the parade. And Ukrainian drones could also fly over during this parade,” he said.
He added that, in his view, such developments reflect a weakening of Russia’s military posture.
“We must continue to pressure them, to pressure them with sanctions. And I thank you for the 20th sanctions package,” he said.
In a separate message shared on Telegram, Zelenskyy also described discussions held with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the summit. He said the talks focused on European financial support and timelines for funding intended for joint drone production initiatives.
He noted that both sides had agreed to accelerate cooperation toward what he described as a “Drone Deal,” aimed at expanding defense collaboration and developing security infrastructure.
According to reports, Ukraine is also working on broader plans to strengthen its security framework while deepening cooperation with European partners on defense technology and production.
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