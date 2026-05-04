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ICE Partners with Controversial Security Firm to Track Migrant Children
(MENAFN) US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has entered into an agreement with a private security contractor to help locate migrant children who entered the United States without their parents, despite the firm facing serious allegations of misconduct, according to reports.
The agency, which operates under the US Department of Homeland Security, reportedly signed a one-year contract in mid-April with Virginia-based MVM to support its expanded efforts to trace minors who were previously released into communities while awaiting immigration court proceedings.
The company is involved in providing detention and transport services for federal immigration authorities, according to the same reports.
MVM is currently the subject of legal action related to the separation of two Guatemalan fathers from their children in 2017. A lawsuit filed in a California court alleges the company engaged in “torture, enforced disappearance and cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment”.
Court documents also claim that company personnel “physically took thousands of children away from their parents” and transported them “using unmarked vehicles, commercial airlines, and makeshift detention centers,” as stated in the filing.
The allegations remain part of ongoing legal proceedings as the firm continues to operate under federal contracts.
The agency, which operates under the US Department of Homeland Security, reportedly signed a one-year contract in mid-April with Virginia-based MVM to support its expanded efforts to trace minors who were previously released into communities while awaiting immigration court proceedings.
The company is involved in providing detention and transport services for federal immigration authorities, according to the same reports.
MVM is currently the subject of legal action related to the separation of two Guatemalan fathers from their children in 2017. A lawsuit filed in a California court alleges the company engaged in “torture, enforced disappearance and cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment”.
Court documents also claim that company personnel “physically took thousands of children away from their parents” and transported them “using unmarked vehicles, commercial airlines, and makeshift detention centers,” as stated in the filing.
The allegations remain part of ongoing legal proceedings as the firm continues to operate under federal contracts.
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