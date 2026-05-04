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United Airlines Plane Strikes Truck Near Newark Airport, Driver Got Injured
(MENAFN) A truck driver sustained minor injuries after a United Airlines aircraft struck his vehicle and a streetlight while approaching Newark Airport in New Jersey on Sunday, according to reports.
The Boeing 767, which had flown in from Venice, Italy, landed safely, and all 231 passengers and crew on board were reported unharmed.
According to the driver’s employer cited in reports, one of the aircraft’s tyres appears to have gone through the truck’s window and windshield during the incident.
Dashcam footage from the truck captured the sound of a low-flying aircraft moments before the impact, showing the collision that sent glass scattering inside the vehicle. The driver was treated for injuries caused by glass fragments to his arm and hand.
United Airlines said it will carry out a “rigorous flight safety investigation” into the incident and confirmed that the flight crew has been removed from duty during the inquiry. The airline also stated that its maintenance team is assessing the aircraft for damage.
New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said she was “grateful the aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew are unharmed.”
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has dispatched an investigator and instructed United Airlines to provide the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder as part of the investigation.
The Boeing 767, which had flown in from Venice, Italy, landed safely, and all 231 passengers and crew on board were reported unharmed.
According to the driver’s employer cited in reports, one of the aircraft’s tyres appears to have gone through the truck’s window and windshield during the incident.
Dashcam footage from the truck captured the sound of a low-flying aircraft moments before the impact, showing the collision that sent glass scattering inside the vehicle. The driver was treated for injuries caused by glass fragments to his arm and hand.
United Airlines said it will carry out a “rigorous flight safety investigation” into the incident and confirmed that the flight crew has been removed from duty during the inquiry. The airline also stated that its maintenance team is assessing the aircraft for damage.
New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said she was “grateful the aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew are unharmed.”
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has dispatched an investigator and instructed United Airlines to provide the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder as part of the investigation.
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