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Dubai Airports Expands Operations as UAE Airspace Fully Reopens
(MENAFN) Dubai Airports is increasing flight activity and scaling up operations following the full restoration of UAE airspace, according to its chief executive Paul Griffiths, who made the announcement on Monday.
In a LinkedIn post, Griffiths said that operations are being expanded in line with available regional routing capacity now that airspace restrictions have been lifted.
He noted that maintaining consistent airport activity over the past two months required continuous adjustments, as Dubai’s aviation system worked to ensure the safe and steady movement of global passengers despite significant regional airspace constraints.
Since late February, Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) have collectively handled more than six million passengers, over 32,000 aircraft movements, and in excess of 213,000 tons of cargo, according to Griffiths.
He explained that operations during this period had to be closely managed in real time, with schedules, capacity, and passenger flows frequently adjusted to respond to rapidly changing conditions.
Griffiths also highlighted Dubai’s role as a major global transit hub, noting that the Middle East accounts for a significant share of international transfer traffic, with DXB alone handling 22.4 million annual passenger journeys, representing about one-third of regional hub transfer flows.
In a LinkedIn post, Griffiths said that operations are being expanded in line with available regional routing capacity now that airspace restrictions have been lifted.
He noted that maintaining consistent airport activity over the past two months required continuous adjustments, as Dubai’s aviation system worked to ensure the safe and steady movement of global passengers despite significant regional airspace constraints.
Since late February, Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) have collectively handled more than six million passengers, over 32,000 aircraft movements, and in excess of 213,000 tons of cargo, according to Griffiths.
He explained that operations during this period had to be closely managed in real time, with schedules, capacity, and passenger flows frequently adjusted to respond to rapidly changing conditions.
Griffiths also highlighted Dubai’s role as a major global transit hub, noting that the Middle East accounts for a significant share of international transfer traffic, with DXB alone handling 22.4 million annual passenger journeys, representing about one-third of regional hub transfer flows.
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