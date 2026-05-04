Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai Airports Expands Operations as UAE Airspace Fully Reopens

Dubai Airports Expands Operations as UAE Airspace Fully Reopens


2026-05-04 07:41:00
(MENAFN) Dubai Airports is increasing flight activity and scaling up operations following the full restoration of UAE airspace, according to its chief executive Paul Griffiths, who made the announcement on Monday.

In a LinkedIn post, Griffiths said that operations are being expanded in line with available regional routing capacity now that airspace restrictions have been lifted.

He noted that maintaining consistent airport activity over the past two months required continuous adjustments, as Dubai’s aviation system worked to ensure the safe and steady movement of global passengers despite significant regional airspace constraints.

Since late February, Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) have collectively handled more than six million passengers, over 32,000 aircraft movements, and in excess of 213,000 tons of cargo, according to Griffiths.

He explained that operations during this period had to be closely managed in real time, with schedules, capacity, and passenger flows frequently adjusted to respond to rapidly changing conditions.

Griffiths also highlighted Dubai’s role as a major global transit hub, noting that the Middle East accounts for a significant share of international transfer traffic, with DXB alone handling 22.4 million annual passenger journeys, representing about one-third of regional hub transfer flows.

MENAFN04052026000045017640ID1111067025



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search