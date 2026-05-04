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GameStop Makes USD55.5B Offer to Take Over eBay
(MENAFN) US video game retailer GameStop has launched a stunning $55.5 billion takeover bid for e-commerce platform eBay, in a move that would rank among the most audacious corporate acquisitions in recent memory.
In a statement released Sunday, GameStop disclosed that eBay shareholders were being offered $125 per share in a combined cash-and-stock arrangement — a premium of nearly 20% above eBay's closing share price on Friday.
Should the deal proceed, the total transaction value would reach $55.5 billion, structured as an equal split between cash and GameStop shares. The acquisition is slated to be funded through GameStop's existing cash reserves alongside newly issued debt instruments. According to US media reports, a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund may also play a participatory role in financing the transaction.
The bid raises immediate questions about financial scale: eBay currently commands a market valuation of roughly $46 billion, while GameStop itself is valued at approximately $12 billion — less than a quarter of its proposed target.
'Legit Competitor to Amazon'
GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen told The Wall Street Journal that the combined entity would emerge as a formidable challenger to e-commerce colossus Amazon, projecting $2 billion in cost savings within a single year of closing the deal.
"My goal is to turn eBay into a company worth hundreds of billions of dollars," he said.
In a statement released Sunday, GameStop disclosed that eBay shareholders were being offered $125 per share in a combined cash-and-stock arrangement — a premium of nearly 20% above eBay's closing share price on Friday.
Should the deal proceed, the total transaction value would reach $55.5 billion, structured as an equal split between cash and GameStop shares. The acquisition is slated to be funded through GameStop's existing cash reserves alongside newly issued debt instruments. According to US media reports, a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund may also play a participatory role in financing the transaction.
The bid raises immediate questions about financial scale: eBay currently commands a market valuation of roughly $46 billion, while GameStop itself is valued at approximately $12 billion — less than a quarter of its proposed target.
'Legit Competitor to Amazon'
GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen told The Wall Street Journal that the combined entity would emerge as a formidable challenger to e-commerce colossus Amazon, projecting $2 billion in cost savings within a single year of closing the deal.
"My goal is to turn eBay into a company worth hundreds of billions of dollars," he said.
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