Micropolis Robotics Unveils New, Next-Generation, High-Endurance Robot At The Make It In The Emirates 2026 Industry Exhibition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Developed for mission-critical deployments with requirements defined by the UAE National Guard, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior, and critical infrastructure operators

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis AI Robotics (NYSE: MCRP) (“Micropolis” or the“Company”), a leading UAE-based developer of autonomous mobile robots and AI-enabled systems, today unveiled its next-generation M1.5 robot at Make it in the Emirates 2026, taking place in Abu Dhabi from May 4-6. The platform represents an enhanced-capacity evolution of the Company's existing robotics systems, engineered for more demanding operational environments.













The new hybrid robot marks a step forward in performance and capability, designed to operate across longer distances, extended durations, and more complex terrains. With improved off-road mobility, increased endurance, and greater operational resilience, the platform is tailored for high-intensity applications where reliability and sustained performance are critical.

The robot has been developed in direct response to the operational requirements of high-security and mission-critical environments, particularly for extended-range, off-road deployments. Its capabilities are shaped by real-world demands from entities such as the UAE National Guard, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior, and critical infrastructure operators, where continuous autonomy, reliability, and sustained performance are essential for remote surveillance, border control, and industrial operations, including oil and gas facilities.

“We take pride in building advanced robotics and AI systems in the UAE that are designed to operate in real-world, high-demand environments,” said Fareed Aljawhari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Micropolis.“The introduction of the M1.5 reflects our continued focus on extending performance and capability where it matters most: endurance, adaptability, and reliability. As the UAE accelerates the integration of artificial intelligence across government and national infrastructure, we see a clear alignment between policy direction and practical deployment. Our role is to translate that ambition into systems that can be implemented at scale, supporting critical operations locally and extending that expertise to global markets.”

The introduction of the M1.5 hybrid robot builds on Micropolis' existing portfolio of autonomous systems, including the Patrol M1 and Patrol M2, advanced autonomous mobile platforms currently deployed across security, surveillance, and smart infrastructure applications. These systems are designed for continuous monitoring, autonomous navigation, and real-time data capture, supporting safer and more efficient operations across controlled and semi-structured environments.

Also featured is Microspot, the Company's proprietary AI and software platform, which serves as the intelligence layer across Micropolis' ecosystem, enabling real-time monitoring, fleet coordination, data analytics, and integration with broader command-and-control systems.

Together, these technologies reflect an integrated approach that combines robotics, artificial intelligence, and software into scalable, real-world solutions.

Micropolis' participation highlights the strength of Emirati engineering, manufacturing, and innovation capabilities, with its systems designed, developed, and produced in the UAE. The Company is working with leading national institutions, including Dubai Police, the UAE National Guard, DP World, and Aramco, supporting mission-critical applications across security, logistics, and infrastructure environments.

Listed on the NYSE American (MCRP), Micropolis is the first UAE robotics company to achieve a public listing in the United States, reinforcing its position as a globally recognized technology developer. From this foundation, the Company continues to scale internationally, exporting UAE-built robotics solutions to markets across Saudi Arabia and Africa, demonstrating the global relevance of locally developed advanced technologies.

About Micropolis AI Robotics

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs'), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as“anticipate”,“estimate”,“expect”,“project”,“plan”,“intend”,“believe”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“can have”,“likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis' current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.



Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

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