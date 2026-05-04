Rekor Systems Secures $16.8 Million Contract With Oklahoma District Attorneys Council As Technology Partner For Statewide Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi-Year Agreement Extends Rekor as the Engine Behind One of the Nation's Most Successful Uninsured Motorist Reduction Programs

COLUMBIA, Md., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a leader in developing and implementing cutting-edge roadway intelligence systems, today announced it has reached an agreement in principle with the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council (OKDAC) to continue as the technology partner for its Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion (UVED) Program. The agreement, subject to final contract negotiations, carries a total value of $16.8 million over a multi-year term.

According to the latest data from the Insurance Information Institute, the state now ranks 27th nationally in uninsured motorist rates - placing it in the bottom half of all states and marking a dramatic reversal from the mid-2010s, when Oklahoma and Florida vied for the worst uninsured driving rates in the country.

"Oklahoma went from the worst in the nation to the middle of the pack," said Amanda Arnall Couch, director of the UVED Program. "That's a combination of smart policy, disciplined execution, and keeping the focus on public safety."

Since 2020, Rekor has been the operational backbone of this progress. Authorized under Oklahoma statute, the Company's vehicle recognition sensors are deployed statewide, capture vehicle data, and cross-reference it with the Oklahoma Insurance Verification System. When an uninsured vehicle is identified, the owner receives a notice with photographic evidence and a clear compliance path: obtain liability insurance, pay an enrollment fee, and maintain insurance coverage for two years. The program diverts cases from the court system, easing the burden on law enforcement and the judiciary while delivering measurable public safety outcomes.

The contract comes as the national uninsured driving crisis deepens. A recent U.S. News & World Report analysis found that the number of states where more than 20 percent of drivers lack insurance doubled from 2022 to 2023. Oklahoma's sustained improvement, achieved through Rekor's technology, directly counters that trend.

"This contract reflects more than a business relationship. It reflects confidence in what Rekor's technology has delivered since we began this work in 2020," said Charles. Degliomini, Executive Vice President, Rekor Systems. "We built this program in partnership with the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council, and the results are documented. Oklahoma drivers are safer and better protected because of it. We are proud to carry that work forward."

Uninsured driving shifts enormous financial risk onto responsible motorists. When an uninsured driver causes a collision, insured drivers bear the cost through higher premiums, out-of-pocket expenses, and uncompensated losses. The Insurance Research Council estimates that uninsured motorist claims cost the insurance industry billions of dollars annually nationwide.

The multi-year agreement deepens Rekor's presence in the public safety and compliance technology market. It adds a significant, long-term recurring revenue stream to the Company's growing portfolio of state and municipal contracts.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and other advanced technologies. Our solutions provide actionable insights to government agencies and businesses in a secure, collaborative, privacy-protected environment that drives the world to be safer and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: , and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter ), Threads, and Facebook.

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Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Charles Degliomini

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