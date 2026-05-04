Entente Education Canada Honours Dr. Roger Wong With Award For Eminent Contribution To Older Adults In Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Roger Wong has been selected as the 2026 recipient of the Award for Eminent Contribution to Older Adults in Canada. He will be honoured by the Entente Education Canada (formerly RTOERO) Board of Directors and member delegates at the organization's Spring Forum Banquet in Toronto on May 26."Dr. Wong's work reflects exactly the kind of leadership this award was created to recognize," said John Cappelletti, Chair of the Entente Education Canada Board of Directors. "His commitment to older adults - in the clinic, in the classroom, and in the policy arena - has had a lasting impact on how Canada approaches aging. We are glad to have the opportunity to honour that."

Dr. Wong is Vice President, Medicine and Academic Affairs at the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority and a Clinical Professor in the Division of Geriatric Medicine at the University of British Columbia. He also serves as a Consultant Physician with the Geriatric Consultation Program at Vancouver General Hospital and as a researcher at the Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute.

He is National Chair of the Research and Knowledge Transfer and Exchange Committee of the Alzheimer Society of Canada, where he also sits on the board of directors.

Dr. Wong was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2020 - the country's highest civilian honour - for his contributions to geriatric medicine, including the advancement of policy, education and specialized, culturally sensitive care. He is a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences and the recipient of the Ronald Cape Distinguished Service Award from the Canadian Geriatrics Society, that society's highest honour. In 2024, he received the Don Rix Award for Physician Leadership from the Doctors of British Columbia.

As part of the award, Entente Education Canada will make a $5,000 donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, Dr. Wong's charitable organization of choice.

The Award for Eminent Contribution to Older Adults in Canada was established by the Entente Education Canada Board of Directors to recognize Canadians outside the Entente membership who have delivered outstanding service to older adults provincially and/or nationally. Past recipients include Dr. Samir K. Sinha (2024) and Susan Walsh, former Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Seniors' Advocate (2025).

-30-



Entente Education Canada is a national social enterprise, providing non-profit group insurance designed primarily for people who work in or have retired from the education sector. With more than 88,000 members and 100,000 plan participants across Canada, Entente offers leading group health insurance, meaningful opportunities for community engagement, and advocacy focused on healthy aging and environmental stewardship. Entente is a dynamic, bilingual, member-engaged organization.

Attachment

Dr. Roger Wong recognized with award for Eminent Contribution to older adults in Canada

CONTACT: Danielle Norris Entente Education Canada 416-962-9463, ext. 224...