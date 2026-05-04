Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM Greet Vice-President Radhakrishnan On His Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday greeted Vice-President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, on his birthday.

Governor Abdul Nazeer extended his heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to the Vice-President through a post on X.

“May God Almighty bless you with good health, happiness and long life in the service of the people and the nation,” wrote the Governor.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also took to X to wish Radhakrishnan on his birthday.

“I extend my sincere wishes for his good health, long life, and continued dedication in service to the nation. May he achieve further success in his endeavours for the progress of our country and the strengthening of parliamentary proceedings through wisdom, integrity, and steadfast leadership,” posted Naidu.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also conveyed warm birthday greetings to the Vice-President.

“His commitment to upholding constitutional values and maintaining the dignity of the Rajya Sabha is deeply appreciated. I pray to Lord Venkateswara to bless him with good health and strength to continue serving the nation,” reads the post by the Jana Sena leader.

State minister and TDP national working president Nara Lokesh also greeted the Vice-President.

“I pray for his good health, long life, and continued service to the nation. I have had the fortune of having several inspiring conversations with him and truly value his guidance, wisdom, and leadership. His efforts to strengthen our parliamentary traditions and motivate us all in our collective journey towards India's progress are truly commendable,” wrote Lokesh.

Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy also conveyed warm birthday greetings to the Vice-President.

“Your unwavering commitment to public service and dedication to strengthening our democratic institutions continue to inspire everyone. Praying for your good health, long life, and many more years of service to the nation,” wrote the BJP leader.

“Your life in public service and your dedication to our democratic values are truly inspiring. May you be blessed with good health and a long life to continue your impactful work for the nation,” reads the message by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan also greeted Radhakrishnan.“May God bless you with a long and healthy life in the continued service of our nation.”