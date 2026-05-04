Leads In Bengal And Assam: State BJP Chiefs Call Period As 'Golden Phase'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) With trends in West Bengal and Assam pointing to a clear majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, the party's state Presidents termed the period as 'golden phase' across the country. The leaders echoed that the mandate is proof of "people's trust" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking to IANS, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, "In Assam, we are going to form the government for the third time. In Puducherry, we are also going to form the government. In Tamil Nadu, we are performing well, and in Kerala, our workers have done good work. I feel that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, this is the Bharatiya Janata Party's golden phase across the entire country."

He attributed the party's lead in Bengal to PM Modi's leadership.

"BJP's victory in West Bengal is also important for every party worker because the ideology that was started from the land of Bengal by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, is getting fulfilled today," he added.

Sachdeva asserted that PM Modi is capable of meeting every expectation of the people.

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia termed the lead pointing to the party's victory in the state as "historic".

He said: "The trust shown by the people of Assam in the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the historic mandate they have given, is truly significant.

"On behalf of the party, I thank the people of Assam," he told reporters.

Saikia promised that the party will make every possible effort to fulfil the hopes of the people in the next five years.

"We will work towards fulfilling each of the promises mentioned in the election manifesto," he added.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi echoed: "It is a wave of saffron on the land of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. The BJP's lotus has bloomed in Bengal."

Congratulating the party workers in the state, he said, "Many BJP workers were killed in the state. Today is a very big day as the BJP defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party to form a government with a clear majority. "

"Today, the people of West Bengal are expressing gratitude to the Election Commission for conducting free and fair elections. Earlier, Trinamool's goons didn't allow people to cast votes; today the party has been wiped out of power," he said.

Saraogi further claimed that people were "waiting for an opportunity" to remove the Trinamool Congress from power.