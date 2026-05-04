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Coal Mine Collapse in Russia’s Magadan Region Kills Eight Workers
(MENAFN) Eight miners have died following a collapse at a coal mine in Russia’s Magadan region in the Far East, according to an official statement released on Monday.
Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said that search-and-rescue operations were carried out at the site, and all bodies have now been recovered.
“Today, at the site of the rock collapse in the Susumansky urban district, the bodies of four more deceased coal enterprise workers were found. In total, mine rescuers have recovered the bodies of eight people from under the rubble,” the ministry said in its statement.
Authorities confirmed that the active phase of rescue efforts has now concluded, adding that no individuals remain trapped beneath the debris.
The Magadan Region Prosecutor’s Office has also been overseeing the operation as part of supervisory procedures following the incident.
Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said that search-and-rescue operations were carried out at the site, and all bodies have now been recovered.
“Today, at the site of the rock collapse in the Susumansky urban district, the bodies of four more deceased coal enterprise workers were found. In total, mine rescuers have recovered the bodies of eight people from under the rubble,” the ministry said in its statement.
Authorities confirmed that the active phase of rescue efforts has now concluded, adding that no individuals remain trapped beneath the debris.
The Magadan Region Prosecutor’s Office has also been overseeing the operation as part of supervisory procedures following the incident.
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