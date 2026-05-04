Beswick Stone Launches New Small Stone Tiles & Flagstones Category

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 4, 2026 12:48 am - Explore Small Stone Tiles & Flagstones by Beswick Stone, including Avignon, Castile, Mixed Seam & Richmond Chequer designs for versatile interiors.

Beswick Stone is pleased to announce a new range in their premium flooring category called Small Stone Tiles & Flagstones. The launch of the range is a significant step forward and features different shapes and designs that could work well with modern and traditional interior designs.

Presenting Beswick Stone's latest collection of Small Stone Tiles & Flagstones, consisting of four unique varieties: Avignon 40cm Flagstone, Castile 40cm Flagstone, Mixed Seam 40cm Flagstone, and Richmond Square Chequer. The new collection is introduced to meet the growing demand for small stone tiles with timeless designs.

Every product in this collection provides amazing visual appeal. The Avignon 40cm Flagstone offers delicate tones, giving off a soothing atmosphere that serves as an excellent background for any room's interior. On the other hand, the Castile 40cm Flagstone features a range of warm colours, which would suit kitchens and living rooms. The Mixed Seam 40cm Flagstone provides a combination of various elements, bringing a more natural, varied stone look to any interior. The last type, the Richmond Square Chequer, brings an innovative style of design by its chequered form.

The new category provides greater design flexibility, making it possible for them to create intricate designs, regardless of space constraints. Due to its compact sizing, there's no need to put extra effort into installation. Moreover, all the products listed on Beswick Stone are highly durable.

“This new category allows us to offer greater design flexibility without compromising on the authenticity of natural stone,” stated John Forde for Beswick Stone.“We believe these smaller formats open up exciting possibilities for both classic and contemporary interiors.”

Apart from being visually appealing, these small tiles have been designed to enhance functionality within the home. They are well-suited for use in situations that require complex designs and features, especially in areas where large-sized slabs would be difficult to work with. With the ability to create various design effects when used for flooring or walling purposes, these tiles will certainly add beauty to the living space in the home.

About Beswick Stone

Beswick Stone is a UK specialist supplier of premium natural stone tiles, limestone flagstones, porcelain tiles, and engineered oak flooring. Based in Cirencester in the Cotswolds, the company sources materials directly from carefully selected and monitored quarries & workshops to ensure exceptional quality and value. In its purpose-built showroom, it hosts a vast array of stone, porcelain, and oak flooring displays so that homeowners, architects, and designers can view hundreds of finishes under one roof. With expertise and a passion for craftsmanship, at Beswick Stone, they guide customers towards flooring that offers timeless style alongside durability and practical living for both traditional and contemporary interiors.