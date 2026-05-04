Bond Rees Launches Global Asset Tracing Service To Safeguard M&A Integrity

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 4, 2026 4:24 am - UK agency Bond Rees launched a Global Corporate Asset Tracing Service to safeguard businesses during mergers and acquisitions. By uncovering hidden, lost, or omitted assets globally, it enhances M&A due diligence and prevents massive financial loss.

Bond Rees Launches Global Corporate Asset Tracing Service to Safeguard the Integrity of Mergers and Acquisitions

London, UK – Bond Rees, the UK's leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, has announced the launch of a dedicated Global Corporate Asset Tracing Service, designed to protect businesses, investors, and legal advisors during the mergers and acquisitions process by identifying assets that have been intentionally concealed, inadvertently omitted, or lost over time. The service addresses a growing and largely underacknowledged risk within the M&A landscape - that the assets underpinning a transaction may not accurately or completely reflect the true financial position of the business being acquired.

"Mergers and acquisitions represent some of the most significant financial decisions a business will ever make," said Aaron Bond, director of Bond Rees. "The integrity of that process depends entirely on the accuracy and completeness of the information being presented. What we have seen, time and again, is that the picture being offered to the acquiring party does not always match reality - whether through deliberate concealment, poor record-keeping, or assets that have simply been overlooked across complex, multi-jurisdictional structures. Our new service exists to close that gap before it becomes a very costly problem."

The risks associated with incomplete or inaccurate asset disclosure during M&A transactions are well established. Research by Deloitte has found that a significant proportion of post-acquisition disputes arise from discrepancies between the financial position represented during due diligence and the reality uncovered after completion. Separately, the Harvard Business Review has consistently reported that between 70% and 90% of M&A transactions fail to deliver their anticipated value - with due diligence failures cited among the most common contributing factors. In cases where asset concealment is deliberate, the consequences for acquiring businesses can extend beyond financial loss to encompass fraud litigation, regulatory exposure, and serious reputational damage.

The motivations behind asset omission are varied. In some cases, individuals within a target business may deliberately conceal assets - property holdings, offshore accounts, intellectual property, or subsidiary interests - to manipulate valuation, reduce a liability settlement, or retain personal control of commercially valuable resources post-transaction. In other instances, assets may be genuinely lost within complex corporate structures that have evolved over many years, particularly where businesses have operated across multiple jurisdictions, undergone previous ownership changes, or maintained relationships with shell companies or associated entities that are not immediately apparent from headline financial documentation.

The Bond Rees Global Corporate Asset Tracing Service is designed to address both scenarios with equal rigour. The agency's specialist investigators conduct comprehensive, intelligence-led asset searches spanning property registers, corporate filings, land registries, and financial records across multiple jurisdictions worldwide. Leveraging an established network of international partners and in-country investigators, Bond Rees is able to pursue asset trails across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond - ensuring that geographic complexity does not provide cover for concealment or omission. The service encompasses the identification and verification of a full spectrum of asset classes, including commercial and residential real estate, business interests and shareholdings, intellectual property portfolios, offshore and onshore financial accounts, vehicles and high-value personal property, digital and cryptocurrency assets, and undisclosed liabilities that may materially affect the value or risk profile of the transaction.

"A sophisticated actor who wishes to conceal assets will rarely do so in an obvious way," Bond explained. "Assets are moved through layered corporate structures, held in the names of associates or family members, or transferred to jurisdictions chosen specifically for their opacity. Our investigators are experienced in following those trails regardless of how deliberately obscured they have been made. We operate globally, and we operate without the constraints that limit what a standard due diligence provider is able to uncover."

Bond Rees works closely with legal teams, corporate finance advisors, and private equity houses throughout the investigation process, ensuring that findings are presented in a format that is immediately actionable - whether that is to inform renegotiation of deal terms, support legal proceedings, satisfy regulatory requirements, or provide the acquiring party with the confidence that the transaction rests on a complete and accurate foundation.

The service is also available outside of active M&A processes, including post-completion investigations where discrepancies have emerged following the conclusion of a transaction, shareholder disputes where asset concealment is alleged, and enforcement proceedings where a judgment creditor requires a comprehensive picture of a debtor's true financial position. "By the time a transaction has completed and the problems become apparent, the options available are far more limited and far more expensive than they would have been had the investigation been conducted at the due diligence stage," Bond noted. "The cost of a thorough asset tracing investigation is negligible when set against the scale of the transactions it protects - and the cost of not commissioning one can be catastrophic."

Bond Rees is urging businesses, investors, and legal advisors involved in any acquisition, merger, or significant financial transaction to commission independent asset tracing intelligence as a standard component of their due diligence process - rather than relying solely on information provided by the target party. "Trust, but verify," Bond added. "That principle has never been more relevant than it is in today's M&A environment. Our service exists to give acquiring parties the independent, ground-level intelligence they need to proceed with genuine confidence - or to walk away before a hidden problem becomes their problem."

For more information about the Bond Rees Global Corporate Asset Tracing Service, visit or call 0800 002 9468.