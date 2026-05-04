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Zayed University and Dubai Culture Celebrate First Cohort of Museum Management & Curatorial Studies Program
(MENAFN- Manara Global) Dubai, UAE – 4 May 2026 – Zayed University (ZU) and Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) marked a milestone in their ongoing strategic collaboration with the final presentations of the inaugural cohort of the Museum Management & Curatorial Studies Program, a pioneering initiative reinforcing Zayed University’s role in developing future Emirati leaders for the UAE’s cultural and creative sectors. The program was designed to equip national talent with the academic knowledge, curatorial expertise, and practical experience required to lead museums and cultural institutions in line with the UAE’s long-term cultural vision.
The event was held at the Innovation Center on Zayed University’s Dubai campus, in the presence of Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture; Professor Kevin Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zayed University; and Muna Faisal AlGurg, Chief Executive Officer of the Museums & Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, alongside senior representatives from both entities, faculty members, and participating students, in celebration of the achievements of the program’s inaugural graduating cohort.
The program was developed jointly by Zayed University’s Professional and Continuing Education (PaCE) and the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises in partnership with Dubai Culture. Building on the strategic partnership announced in 2025, the initiative combines academic study with hands-on training to create a talent pipeline for the UAE’s rapidly growing cultural sector.
Speaking at the event, Kevin Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zayed University said, “At Zayed University, we are committed to empowering the next generation of Emirati leaders who will shape the future of the UAE’s cultural and creative sectors. Our partnership with Dubai Culture reflects a shared vision to bridge academic excellence with real-world industry experience, ensuring students graduate with the knowledge, practical expertise, and leadership capabilities required to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s evolving cultural landscape. This program stands as a strong example of how strategic collaboration can accelerate the development of national talent and support the UAE’s broader ambitions for a knowledge-driven and culturally enriched future”.
Muna Faisal Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer of the Museums & Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, said the Museum Management and Evaluation Studies program reflects the Authority’s commitment to developing specialised talent for the museum sector and advancing it as a pillar of the creative economy.
She said: “Developing local talent in museum management and evaluation is an important step in advancing this sector and strengthening its capacity to reinforce national identity, preserve local heritage, and present it within contemporary contexts. Through our strategic partnership with Zayed University, the initiative builds integrated career pathways that enable students to transition effectively into the workforce. This contributes to richer museum experiences and reinforces their position as cultural landmarks and living destinations for knowledge and discovery.”
The program brought students through a rigorous, multi-phase learning journey spanning advanced seminars on museum management and curatorial practice, a 16-week internship within Dubai Culture's museums, and a further 12 weeks of hands-on engagement across cultural events and museum operations. It concluded with the presentation of final projects before a panel of representatives from the Authority. Several students are expected to join Dubai Culture on completion, reflecting its success in building direct pathways from academic preparation into professional practice.
The initiative also reflects the broader role of Zayed University in nurturing future cultural leaders in the UAE. Notably, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, is an alumna of Zayed University, underscoring the institution’s longstanding contribution to the development of Emirati talent in the cultural and creative sectors.
The program specifically targets Emirati students interested in museum management, curatorial practice, heritage preservation, and cultural leadership. By combining academic rigor with practical experience in real museum environments, the initiative supports national priorities to strengthen the UAE’s cultural infrastructure and develop a new generation of professionals equipped to shape the future of the sector.
The event concluded with a certificate ceremony recognizing the achievements of the graduating students, followed by networking between participants, faculty, and Dubai Culture representatives.
Following the success of the inaugural cohort, Zayed University and Dubai Culture are exploring the continuation of the program with a second cohort and the potential formalization of the partnership through a long-term collaboration framework.
The event was held at the Innovation Center on Zayed University’s Dubai campus, in the presence of Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture; Professor Kevin Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zayed University; and Muna Faisal AlGurg, Chief Executive Officer of the Museums & Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, alongside senior representatives from both entities, faculty members, and participating students, in celebration of the achievements of the program’s inaugural graduating cohort.
The program was developed jointly by Zayed University’s Professional and Continuing Education (PaCE) and the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises in partnership with Dubai Culture. Building on the strategic partnership announced in 2025, the initiative combines academic study with hands-on training to create a talent pipeline for the UAE’s rapidly growing cultural sector.
Speaking at the event, Kevin Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zayed University said, “At Zayed University, we are committed to empowering the next generation of Emirati leaders who will shape the future of the UAE’s cultural and creative sectors. Our partnership with Dubai Culture reflects a shared vision to bridge academic excellence with real-world industry experience, ensuring students graduate with the knowledge, practical expertise, and leadership capabilities required to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s evolving cultural landscape. This program stands as a strong example of how strategic collaboration can accelerate the development of national talent and support the UAE’s broader ambitions for a knowledge-driven and culturally enriched future”.
Muna Faisal Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer of the Museums & Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, said the Museum Management and Evaluation Studies program reflects the Authority’s commitment to developing specialised talent for the museum sector and advancing it as a pillar of the creative economy.
She said: “Developing local talent in museum management and evaluation is an important step in advancing this sector and strengthening its capacity to reinforce national identity, preserve local heritage, and present it within contemporary contexts. Through our strategic partnership with Zayed University, the initiative builds integrated career pathways that enable students to transition effectively into the workforce. This contributes to richer museum experiences and reinforces their position as cultural landmarks and living destinations for knowledge and discovery.”
The program brought students through a rigorous, multi-phase learning journey spanning advanced seminars on museum management and curatorial practice, a 16-week internship within Dubai Culture's museums, and a further 12 weeks of hands-on engagement across cultural events and museum operations. It concluded with the presentation of final projects before a panel of representatives from the Authority. Several students are expected to join Dubai Culture on completion, reflecting its success in building direct pathways from academic preparation into professional practice.
The initiative also reflects the broader role of Zayed University in nurturing future cultural leaders in the UAE. Notably, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, is an alumna of Zayed University, underscoring the institution’s longstanding contribution to the development of Emirati talent in the cultural and creative sectors.
The program specifically targets Emirati students interested in museum management, curatorial practice, heritage preservation, and cultural leadership. By combining academic rigor with practical experience in real museum environments, the initiative supports national priorities to strengthen the UAE’s cultural infrastructure and develop a new generation of professionals equipped to shape the future of the sector.
The event concluded with a certificate ceremony recognizing the achievements of the graduating students, followed by networking between participants, faculty, and Dubai Culture representatives.
Following the success of the inaugural cohort, Zayed University and Dubai Culture are exploring the continuation of the program with a second cohort and the potential formalization of the partnership through a long-term collaboration framework.
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