(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of The AFZ Core and Intersect New Mineralization at Depth at The Queensway Gold Project May 04, 2026 6:58 AM EDT | Source: New Found Gold Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) (" New Found Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce further results confirming the continuity of gold mineralization in the AFZ Core from 2025 infill drilling on its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project (" Queensway " or the " Project ") in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Keats West zone (“Keats West”) highlights include: 9.51 g/t Au over 19.85 m from 64.15 m (NFGC-25-2618) 3.50 g/t Au over 20.45 m from 14.00 m (NFGC-25-2616) 2.56 g/t Au over 20.40 m from 8.00 m (NFGC-25-2607) 3.35 g/t Au over 14.15 m from 8.35 m (NFGC-25-2619) 2.68 g/t Au over 16.40 m from 19.60 m (NFGC-25-2586) Iceberg zone (“Iceberg”) highlights include: 8.40 g/t Au over 12.45 m from 35.55 m (NFGC-25-2391) 5.59 g/t Au over 12.00 m from 114.85 m (NFGC-25-2367) 14.1 g/t Au over 2.40 m from 187.60 m (NFGC-25-2378) Keats zone, including Keats South zone (“Keats”) highlights include: 36.1 g/t Au over 2.00 m from 32.40 m (NFGC-25-2483) 9.15 g/t Au over 7.15 m from 153.50 m (NFGC-25-2492) 12.5 g/t Au over 2.95 m from 36.00 m (NFGC-25-2525) Melissa Render, President of New Found Gold stated: "These final Queensway Phase 1 Keats West, Iceberg and Keats open pit infill results continue to demonstrate the continuity of gold mineralization in the block model and mine plan. In addition, step-out drilling below the Phase 2 Iceberg and Keats open pits returned high gold grades over broad widths, demonstrating the potential to add to the resource base proximal to the AFZ Core. These new mineralized intercepts will be followed up as part of our 2026 program." Work Summary and Results

The results presented in this press release include the final results from infill drilling of Phase 1 open pits at Keats West, Iceberg and Keats, step-out drilling below Keats and Iceberg Phase 2 open pits, and pre-development drilling for proposed site infrastructure, geotechnical drilling and hydrogeological drilling completed in 2025 (Figure 1). The total meterage reported in this press release is 22,796 m of drilling in 201 diamond drill holes (" DDH "). Further results from other portions of the 2025 drill program, representing approximately 6% of the 74,377 m 2025 drill program, remain outstanding.





Figure 1: Plan view map of the AFZ Core with location of Keats West, Iceberg, Keats and Keats South. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Infill Drilling Infill drilling of the Phase 1 open pits was a priority in the 2025 program and the results reported comprise all remaining Phase 1 open pit infill DDH from Keats West (2,380 m in 29 DDH), Iceberg (1,371 m in 12 DDH) and Keats (3,226 m in 29 DDH; Figures 1 - 3). Infill drilling at Keats West, Iceberg and Keats was designed to upgrade mineral resources from the inferred to the indicated category within the Phase 1 open pits as outlined in the Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA "; see the New Found Gold press release dated July 21, 2025 ), with some DDH also testing portions of the Phase 2 open pits. The infill drill results align well with the initial mineral resource estimate (" MRE "; see the New Found Gold press release dated March 24, 2025) block model and will be incorporated into the next mineral resource update. Keats West infill highlights include: 9.51 g/t Au over 19.85 m from 64.15 m (NFGC-25-2618) 3.50 g/t Au over 20.45 m from 14.00 m (NFGC-25-2616) 2.56 g/t Au over 20.40 m from 8.00 m (NFGC-25-2607) 3.35 g/t Au over 14.15 m from 8.35 m (NFGC-25-2619) 2.68 g/t Au over 16.40 m from 19.60 m (NFGC-25-2586) 2.86 g/t Au over 14.35 m from 34.00 m (NFGC-25-2619) 1.68 g/t Au over 18.05 m from 55.10 m (NFGC-25-2619) 2.16 g/t Au over 11.10 m from 43.95 (NFGC-25-2622) 1.92 g/t Au over 11.45 m from 22.00 m (NFGC-25-2618) 1.28 g/t Au over 15.15 m from 44.30 m (NFGC-25-2602) 1.37 g/t Au over 13.95 m from 38.40 m (NFGC-25-2607) 1.33 g/t Au over 10.25 m from 43.65 (NFGC-25-2586) Iceberg infill highlights include: 8.40 g/t Au over 12.45 m from 35.55 m (NFGC-25-2391) 5.59 g/t Au over 12.00 m from 114.85 m (NFGC-25-2367) Keats infill highlights include: 36.1 g/t Au over 2.00 m from 32.40 m (NFGC-25-2483) 12.5 g/t Au over 2.95 m from 36.00 m (NFGC-25-2525) Below-Pit Drilling The 2025 program also targeted proposed crown pillars directly below planned Phase 2 Keats and Iceberg open pits (2,640 m in 12 DDH), with two areas of significant mineralization identified (Figures 2 and 3): 9.15 g/t Au over 7.15 m (NFGC-25-2492) below the northern extent of the Keats pit in proximity to a Phase 3 underground panel, and 14.1 g/t Au over 2.40 m (NFGC-25-2378) below the central portion of the Iceberg pit These two areas are currently being evaluated for follow-up testing as part of the 2026 drill program.





Figure 2: Inclined view map of Keats West, Iceberg and Keats. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:







Figure 3: Long section of the Keats and Iceberg PEA Phase 2 open pits (looking west, +/- 50m). To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Pre-development Data Collection In addition, this press release includes results from pre-development work comprising condemnation drilling for proposed site infrastructure (9,435 m in 87 DDH), geotechnical drilling (2,610 m in 20 DDH) and hydrogeological drilling (1,134 m in 12 DDH; Figure 4). This work provided critical information to support ongoing engineering studies for site development in advance of mining. Condemnation drilling was successful in confirming the absence of mineralization beneath key sites planned for infrastructure, while the geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling programs provided feasibility level data to support Phase 1 open pit design.





Figure 4: Plan view map of the AFZ Core highlighting the condemnation drilling program beneath proposed site infrastructure. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Looking Ahead The 2025 Queensway drill program included 74,377 m of drilling in 614 diamond DDH, with approximately 75% of the drilling focused on the AFZ Core area to support advancement of the Phase 1 mine plan as outlined in the Company's PEA and 25% focused on exploration targets such as the Dropkick zone (" Dropkick "). To date, approximately 6% of the results from 2025 drilling remain outstanding, as well as channel sampling results from the Lotto excavation. These results will be reported once available. The 2026 Queensway drill program is underway, with four drill rigs currently active (see the New Found Gold press release dated January 21, 2026 ). Initial 2026 infill drilling is targeting PEA Phase 2 open pit resource conversion and will transition later in the year to PEA Phase 3 underground resource conversion. The Company plans to expand its grade control drilling beginning later in Q2/26. The next phase of work will leverage results from the 2025 program to optimize drill hole spacing and program scope (see the New Found Gold press releases dated March 1, 2026, February 2, 2026 and December 1, 2025 ). This will include completing the grade-control drilling started in 2025 at the Iceberg excavation, commencing grade-control drilling at the Lotto excavation and potentially expanding the grade-control drilling at the Keats and Iceberg excavations. The objective of this work is to improve confidence in the distribution of gold mineralization and support mine planning as outlined for the PEA Phase 1 open pits. Exploration drilling will focus on AFZ Core resource expansion, including an initial grid-based program targeting the prospective corridor adjacent to the Appleton Fault Zone (" AFZ ") at the Bullseye prospect, located immediately northeast of the AFZ Core, continued step-out drilling at Dropkick, located 11 km north of the AFZ Core, and targeted segments of the AFZ at AFZ Peripheral. A regional drilling program testing advanced targets at Queensway South is in the planning phase and expected to commence in H2/26. The Company plans to file an updated Technical Report for Queensway, which will include an updated mineral resource, in H2/26. Table 1: Drill Result Highlights.

KEATS MAIN Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2483 32.40 34.40 2.00 36.05 70-95 Keats Including 32.40 32.85 0.45 154.13 70-95 NFGC-25-2492 153.50 160.65 7.15 9.15 30-60 Keats Including 154.25 155.00 0.75 69.48 30-60 Keats KEATS SOUTH Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2525 36.00 38.95 2.95 12.50 25-55 Keats South Including 37.10 37.50 0.40 81.97 25-55 KEATS WEST Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2586 19.60 36.00 16.40 2.68 55-85 Keats West And 43.65 53.90 10.25 1.33 70-95 NFGC-25-2602 44.30 59.45 15.15 1.28 60-90 Keats West NFGC-25-2607 8.00 28.40 20.40 2.56 70-95 Keats West And 38.40 52.35 13.95 1.37 65-95 NFGC-25-2616 14.00 34.45 20.45 3.50 70-95 Keats West Including 14.45 15.00 0.55 16.38 70-95 Including 18.55 19.05 0.50 55.53 70-95 NFGC-25-2618 22.00 33.45 11.45 1.92 70-95 Keats West And 64.15 84.00 19.85 9.51 70-95 Including 68.00 69.55 1.55 28.36 70-95 Including 76.90 78.60 1.70 28.03 70-95 Including 80.75 81.20 0.45 77.40 70-95 Including 82.15 82.50 0.35 42.83 70-95 NFGC-25-2619 8.35 22.50 14.15 3.35 70-95 Keats West And 34.00 48.35 14.35 2.86 70-95 And 55.10 73.15 18.05 1.68 70-95 NFGC-25-2622 43.95 55.05 11.10 2.16 70-95 Keats West ICEBERG Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2367 114.85 126.85 12.00 5.59 70-95 Iceberg East Including 125.20 125.60 0.40 114.08 70-95 Including 126.55 126.85 0.30 14.27 70-95 NFGC-25-2376 99.90 109.95 10.05 1.01 15-45 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2378 187.60 190.00 2.40 14.14 Unknown Iceberg East Including 187.60 189.10 1.50 22.19 Unknown NFGC-25-2391 35.55 48.00 12.45 8.40 45-75 Iceberg Including 38.25 39.20 0.95 79.45 45-75

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2 m with a maximum of 4 m consecutive dilution when above 200 m vertical depth and 2 m consecutive dilution when below 200 m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. Details of all drill holes reported in this release are included in Table 2 and Table 3 below.

Table 2: Summary of composite drill hole results reported in this press release.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2431 No Significant Intervals Keats NFGC-25-2433 No Significant Intervals Keats NFGC-25-2435 No Significant Intervals Keats NFGC-25-2438 No Significant Intervals Keats NFGC-25-2440 20.90 24.90 4.00 1.21 70-95 Keats NFGC-25-2444 10.30 14.00 3.70 1.31 55-85 Keats And 35.80 38.55 2.75 1.79 65-95 NFGC-25-2446 26.00 33.45 7.45 2.00 70-95 Keats Including 28.00 28.80 0.80 10.06 70-95 And 40.00 42.45 2.45 1.06 70-95 And 47.00 49.00 2.00 1.42 70-95 NFGC-25-2449 No Significant Intervals Keats NFGC-25-2454 8.60 10.60 2.00 1.04 65-95 Keats And 13.90 16.00 2.10 1.07 65-95 And 33.30 35.30 2.00 2.28 55-85 NFGC-25-2456 6.00 8.00 2.00 1.15 60-90 Keats And 9.65 12.00 2.35 1.15 60-90 And 13.85 16.00 2.15 1.49 60-90 NFGC-25-2458 13.75 16.50 2.75 1.08 45-75 Keats And 24.10 26.30 2.20 1.16 45-75 NFGC-25-2460 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2463 66.00 69.45 3.45 1.06 60-90 Keats NFGC-25-2467 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2468 109.95 112.45 2.50 2.28 60-90 Keats Including 111.25 111.75 0.50 10.59 60-90 NFGC-25-2472 43.25 46.00 2.75 4.71 60-90 Keats Including 43.25 43.80 0.55 10.48 60-90 And 72.80 75.10 2.30 1.20 10-40 And 95.25 97.60 2.35 1.33 35-65 NFGC-25-2474 105.95 108.00 2.05 4.48 Unknown Keats Including 105.95 106.70 0.75 12.08 Unknown And 136.65 139.00 2.35 1.42 65-95 NFGC-25-2475 16.30 18.60 2.30 3.41 55-85 Keats Including 17.00 17.35 0.35 18.79 55-85 NFGC-25-2477 11.20 13.50 2.30 1.22 70-95 Keats NFGC-25-2478 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2479 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2483 26.30 29.00 2.70 1.14 60-90 Keats And 32.40 34.40 2.00 36.05 70-95 Including 32.40 32.85 0.45 154.13 70-95 NFGC-25-2484 65.70 70.90 5.20 2.16 70-95 Keats And 65.70 66.30 0.60 15.97 70-95 NFGC-25-2488 61.00 64.90 3.90 1.21 70-95 Keats NFGC-25-2489 48.70 50.90 2.20 1.56 70-95 Keats NFGC-25-2492 153.50 160.65 7.15 9.15 30-60 Keats Including 154.25 155.00 0.75 69.48 30-60 Keats NFGC-25-2495 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2499 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2500 42.05 44.20 2.15 1.89 70-95 Keats NFGC-25-2507 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2510 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2514 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2530 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2537 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2545 No Significant Values Keats KEATS NORTH Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2551 21.85 28.00 6.15 1.73 70-95 Keats North And 36.20 43.75 7.55 1.40 70-95 Including 36.20 36.55 0.35 16.04 70-95 And 49.55 52.15 2.60 1.07 70-95 NFGC-25-2554 No Significant Values Keats North KEATS SOUTH Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2519 26.00 28.25 2.25 1.02 Unknown Keats South And 41.55 43.65 2.10 2.80 60-90 Including 42.30 42.70 0.40 10.53 60-90 And 55.15 57.75 2.60 2.54 20-50 And 92.90 95.30 2.40 1.04 70-95 NFGC-25-2525 36.00 38.95 2.95 12.50 25-55 Keats South Including 37.10 37.50 0.40 81.97 25-55 And 52.00 54.25 2.25 3.09 70-95 And 85.95 88.60 2.65 1.65 45-75 And 101.40 110.00 8.60 1.42 Unknown And 127.55 129.70 2.15 1.05 40-70 KEATS WEST Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2307 135.50 138.60 3.10 1.22 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2311 No Significant Values Keats West NFGC-25-2321 118.00 122.00 4.00 3.56 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2325 136.60 141.35 4.75 3.10 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2557 26.00 28.45 2.45 1.82 65-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2558 28.00 30.00 2.00 1.19 45-75 Keats West NFGC-25-2562 32.60 36.25 3.65 2.76 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2565 17.20 20.00 2.80 1.29 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2567 26.90 29.00 2.10 1.23 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2569 11.75 16.15 4.40 1.84 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2570 4.80 8.35 3.55 1.22 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2571 10.65 12.80 2.15 2.52 70-95 Keats West And 32.00 37.75 5.75 1.53 70-95 NFGC-25-2574 7.05 9.75 2.70 1.02 70-95 Keats West And 14.00 16.55 2.55 5.20 70-95 NFGC-25-2577 No Significant Values Keats West NFGC-25-2581 No Significant Values Keats West NFGC-25-2583 No Significant Values Keats West NFGC-25-2586 6.80 15.50 8.70 2.25 70-95 Keats West And 19.60 36.00 16.40 2.68 55-85 And 43.65 53.90 10.25 1.33 70-95 NFGC-25-2591 25.90 28.25 2.35 2.59 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2592 18.00 21.90 3.90 1.68 70-95 Keats West And 32.45 35.15 2.70 1.46 70-95 NFGC-25-2593 No Significant Values Keats West NFGC-25-2597 No Significant Values Keats West NFGC-25-2599 No Significant Values Keats West NFGC-25-2600 100.90 106.35 5.45 1.05 Unknown Keats West NFGC-25-2602 37.50 39.65 2.15 1.79 70-95 Keats West And 44.30 59.45 15.15 1.28 60-90 NFGC-25-2603 40.95 43.00 2.05 2.80 65-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2605 19.55 21.60 2.05 1.15 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2606 3.00 5.00 2.00 3.57 70-95 Keats West And 50.10 52.30 2.20 1.06 70-95 NFGC-25-2607 8.00 28.40 20.40 2.56 70-95 Keats West And 38.40 52.35 13.95 1.37 65-95 NFGC-25-2609 23.75 26.20 2.45 1.63 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2610 12.00 19.45 7.45 1.15 70-95 Keats West And 22.45 24.55 2.10 1.28 70-95 And 32.25 37.65 5.40 1.80 70-95 And 50.25 53.00 2.75 1.01 70-95 NFGC-25-2612 5.35 12.10 6.75 1.25 70-95 Keats West And 16.35 22.25 5.90 1.35 70-95 And 54.95 57.15 2.20 1.05 70-95 NFGC-25-2613 30.45 33.40 2.95 1.55 45-75 Keats West And 93.75 97.75 4.00 3.85 70-95 Including 93.75 94.40 0.65 18.07 70-95 NFGC-25-2616 14.00 34.45 20.45 3.50 70-95 Keats West Including 14.45 15.00 0.55 16.38 70-95 Including 18.55 19.05 0.50 55.53 70-95 NFGC-25-2618 22.00 33.45 11.45 1.92 70-95 Keats West And 51.50 54.00 2.50 1.13 50-80 And 64.15 84.00 19.85 9.51 70-95 Including 68.00 69.55 1.55 28.36 70-95 Including 76.90 78.60 1.70 28.03 70-95 Including 80.75 81.20 0.45 77.40 70-95 Including 82.15 82.50 0.35 42.83 70-95 NFGC-25-2619 8.35 22.50 14.15 3.35 70-95 Keats West And 34.00 48.35 14.35 2.86 70-95 And 55.10 73.15 18.05 1.68 70-95 NFGC-25-2622 35.60 39.15 3.55 1.40 70-95 Keats West And 43.95 55.05 11.10 2.16 70-95 NFGC-25-2623 40.90 43.25 2.35 1.79 70-95 Keats West And 112.20 114.75 2.55 1.63 Unknown ICEBERG Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2345 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-25-2348 32.55 34.65 2.10 2.22 70-95 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2349 138.10 140.40 2.30 1.39 75-95 Iceberg East And 159.45 161.50 2.05 1.01 15-45 NFGC-25-2356 137.80 143.05 5.25 1.83 60-90 Iceberg East And 146.40 149.00 2.60 1.42 60-90 NFGC-25-2361 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-25-2364 118.15 121.55 3.40 2.07 70-95 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2366 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-25-2367 114.85 126.85 12.00 5.59 70-95 Iceberg East Including 125.20 125.60 0.40 114.08 70-95 Including 126.55 126.85 0.30 14.27 70-95 NFGC-25-2370 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-25-2374 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-25-2376 99.90 109.95 10.05 1.01 15-45 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2378 115.65 118.00 2.35 1.28 15-45 Iceberg East And 187.60 190.00 2.40 14.14 Unknown Including 187.60 189.10 1.50 22.19 Unknown NFGC-25-2382 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-25-2384 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-25-2387 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-25-2391 35.55 48.00 12.45 8.40 45-75 Iceberg Including 38.25 39.20 0.95 79.45 45-75 NFGC-25-2393 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-25-2395 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-25-2398 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-25-2402 59.60 62.00 2.40 1.27 Unknown Iceberg And 134.90 138.15 3.25 4.96 70-95 Including 137.55 138.15 0.60 13.58 70-95 NFGC-25-2406 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-25-2410 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-25-2415 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-25-2420 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-25-2421 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-25-2425 151.10 157.25 6.15 1.62 70-95 Iceberg CONDEMNATION Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2342 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2502 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2512 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2517 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2522 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2527 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2532 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2536 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2542 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2548 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2553 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2559 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2563 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2568 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2573 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2578 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2585 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2589 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2595 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2598 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2604 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2614 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2617 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2621 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2625 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2630 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2634 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2638 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2642 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2645 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2649 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2654 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2657 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2660 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2662 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2664 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2667 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2668 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2670 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2671 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2674 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2676 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2677 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2678 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2679 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2682 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2681 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2683 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2684 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2685 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2687 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2688 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2689 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2691 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2692 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2693 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2694 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2695 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2696 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2698 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2700 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2701 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2702 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2703 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2704 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2705 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2706 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2707 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2708 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2709 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2710 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2711 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2712 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2713 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2715 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2718 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2721 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2723 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2729 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2733 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2736 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2738 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2743 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2747 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2751 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2753 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2756 No Significant Values Condemnation HYDROGEOLOGICAL Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-HY-001 15.25 20.60 5.35 3.09 10-40 Iceberg East NFGC-25-HY-002 No Significant Values Cokes NFGC-25-HY-003 52.80 64.60 11.80 2.61 40-70 Keats West NFGC-25-HY-004 No Significant Values Powerline NFGC-25-HY-005 No Significant Values Monte Carlo NFGC-25-HY-006 No Significant Values Jackpot MONITORING WELL Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-MW-01D No Significant Values Monitoring Well NFGC-25-MW-01S No Significant Values Monitoring Well NFGC-25-MW-02D No Significant Values Monitoring Well NFGC-25-MW-02S No Significant Values Monitoring Well NFGC-25-MW-03D No Significant Values Monitoring Well NFGC-25-MW-08D No Significant Values Monitoring Well

KEATS MAIN Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2431 No Significant Intervals Keats NFGC-25-2433 No Significant Intervals Keats NFGC-25-2435 No Significant Intervals Keats NFGC-25-2438 No Significant Intervals Keats NFGC-25-2440 20.9 24.9 4 1.21 70-95 Keats NFGC-25-2444 10.3 14 3.7 1.31 55-85 Keats And 35.8 38.55 2.75 1.79 65-95 NFGC-25-2446 26 33.45 7.45 2 70-95 Keats Including 28 28.8 0.8 10.06 70-95 And 40 42.45 2.45 1.06 70-95 And 47 49 2 1.42 70-95 NFGC-25-2449 No Significant Intervals Keats NFGC-25-2454 8.6 10.6 2 1.04 65-95 Keats And 13.9 16 2.1 1.07 65-95 And 33.3 35.3 2 2.28 55-85 NFGC-25-2456 6 8 2 1.15 60-90 Keats And 9.65 12 2.35 1.15 60-90 And 13.85 16 2.15 1.49 60-90 NFGC-25-2458 13.75 16.5 2.75 1.08 45-75 Keats And 24.1 26.3 2.2 1.16 45-75 NFGC-25-2460 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2463 66 69.45 3.45 1.06 60-90 Keats NFGC-25-2467 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2468 109.95 112.45 2.5 2.28 60-90 Keats Including 111.25 111.75 0.5 10.59 60-90 NFGC-25-2472 43.25 46 2.75 4.71 60-90 Keats Including 43.25 43.8 0.55 10.48 60-90 And 72.8 75.1 2.3 1.2 10-40 And 95.25 97.6 2.35 1.33 35-65 NFGC-25-2474 105.95 108 2.05 4.48 Unknown Keats Including 105.95 106.7 0.75 12.08 Unknown And 136.65 139 2.35 1.42 65-95 NFGC-25-2475 16.3 18.6 2.3 3.41 55-85 Keats Including 17 17.35 0.35 18.79 55-85 NFGC-25-2477 11.2 13.5 2.3 1.22 70-95 Keats NFGC-25-2478 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2479 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2483 26.3 29 2.7 1.14 60-90 Keats And 32.4 34.4 2 36.05 70-95 Including 32.4 32.85 0.45 154.13 70-95 NFGC-25-2484 65.7 70.9 5.2 2.16 70-95 Keats And 65.7 66.3 0.6 15.97 70-95 NFGC-25-2488 61 64.9 3.9 1.21 70-95 Keats NFGC-25-2489 48.7 50.9 2.2 1.56 70-95 Keats NFGC-25-2492 153.5 160.65 7.15 9.15 30-60 Keats Including 154.25 155 0.75 69.48 30-60 Keats NFGC-25-2495 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2499 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2500 42.05 44.2 2.15 1.89 70-95 Keats NFGC-25-2507 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2510 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2514 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2530 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2537 No Significant Values Keats NFGC-25-2545 No Significant Values Keats KEATS NORTH Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2551 21.85 28 6.15 1.73 70-95 Keats North And 36.2 43.75 7.55 1.4 70-95 Including 36.2 36.55 0.35 16.04 70-95 And 49.55 52.15 2.6 1.07 70-95 NFGC-25-2554 No Significant Values Keats North KEATS SOUTH Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2519 26 28.25 2.25 1.02 Unknown Keats South And 41.55 43.65 2.1 2.8 60-90 Including 42.3 42.7 0.4 10.53 60-90 And 55.15 57.75 2.6 2.54 20-50 And 92.9 95.3 2.4 1.04 70-95 NFGC-25-2525 36 38.95 2.95 12.5 25-55 Keats South Including 37.1 37.5 0.4 81.97 25-55 And 52 54.25 2.25 3.09 70-95 And 85.95 88.6 2.65 1.65 45-75 And 101.4 110 8.6 1.42 Unknown And 127.55 129.7 2.15 1.05 40-70 KEATS WEST Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2307 135.5 138.6 3.1 1.22 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2311 No Significant Values Keats West NFGC-25-2321 118 122 4 3.56 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2325 136.6 141.35 4.75 3.1 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2557 26 28.45 2.45 1.82 65-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2558 28 30 2 1.19 45-75 Keats West NFGC-25-2562 32.6 36.25 3.65 2.76 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2565 17.2 20 2.8 1.29 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2567 26.9 29 2.1 1.23 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2569 11.75 16.15 4.4 1.84 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2570 4.8 8.35 3.55 1.22 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2571 10.65 12.8 2.15 2.52 70-95 Keats West And 32 37.75 5.75 1.53 70-95 NFGC-25-2574 7.05 9.75 2.7 1.02 70-95 Keats West And 14 16.55 2.55 5.2 70-95 NFGC-25-2577 No Significant Values Keats West NFGC-25-2581 No Significant Values Keats West NFGC-25-2583 No Significant Values Keats West NFGC-25-2586 6.8 15.5 8.7 2.25 70-95 Keats West And 19.6 36 16.4 2.68 55-85 And 43.65 53.9 10.25 1.33 70-95 NFGC-25-2591 25.9 28.25 2.35 2.59 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2592 18 21.9 3.9 1.68 70-95 Keats West And 32.45 35.15 2.7 1.46 70-95 NFGC-25-2593 No Significant Values Keats West NFGC-25-2597 No Significant Values Keats West NFGC-25-2599 No Significant Values Keats West NFGC-25-2600 100.9 106.35 5.45 1.05 Unknown Keats West NFGC-25-2602 37.5 39.65 2.15 1.79 70-95 Keats West And 44.3 59.45 15.15 1.28 60-90 NFGC-25-2603 40.95 43 2.05 2.8 65-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2605 19.55 21.6 2.05 1.15 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2606 3 5 2 3.57 Unknown Keats West And 50.1 52.3 2.2 1.06 70-95 NFGC-25-2607 8 28.4 20.4 2.56 70-95 Keats West And 38.4 52.35 13.95 1.37 65-95 NFGC-25-2609 23.75 26.2 2.45 1.63 70-95 Keats West NFGC-25-2610 12 19.45 7.45 1.15 70-95 Keats West And 22.45 24.55 2.1 1.28 70-95 And 32.25 37.65 5.4 1.8 70-95 And 50.25 53 2.75 1.01 70-95 NFGC-25-2612 5.35 12.1 6.75 1.25 70-95 Keats West And 16.35 22.25 5.9 1.35 70-95 And 54.95 57.15 2.2 1.05 70-95 NFGC-25-2613 30.45 33.4 2.95 1.55 45-75 Keats West And 93.75 97.75 4 3.85 70-95 Including 93.75 94.4 0.65 18.07 70-95 NFGC-25-2616 14 34.45 20.45 3.5 70-95 Keats West Including 14.45 15 0.55 16.38 70-95 Including 18.55 19.05 0.5 55.53 70-95 NFGC-25-2618 22 33.45 11.45 1.92 70-95 Keats West And 51.5 54 2.5 1.13 50-80 And 64.15 84 19.85 9.51 70-95 Including 68 69.55 1.55 28.36 70-95 Including 76.9 78.6 1.7 28.03 70-95 Including 80.75 81.2 0.45 77.4 70-95 Including 82.15 82.5 0.35 42.83 70-95 NFGC-25-2619 8.35 22.5 14.15 3.35 70-95 Keats West And 34 48.35 14.35 2.86 70-95 And 55.1 73.15 18.05 1.68 70-95 NFGC-25-2622 35.6 39.15 3.55 1.4 70-95 Keats West And 43.95 55.05 11.1 2.16 70-95 NFGC-25-2623 40.9 43.25 2.35 1.79 70-95 Keats West And 112.2 114.75 2.55 1.63 Unknown ICEBERG Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2345 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-25-2348 32.55 34.65 2.1 2.22 70-95 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2349 138.1 140.4 2.3 1.39 75-95 Iceberg East And 159.45 161.5 2.05 1.01 15-45 NFGC-25-2356 137.8 143.05 5.25 1.83 60-90 Iceberg East And 146.4 149 2.6 1.42 60-90 NFGC-25-2361 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-25-2364 118.15 121.55 3.4 2.07 70-95 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2366 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-25-2367 114.85 126.85 12 5.59 70-95 Iceberg East Including 125.2 125.6 0.4 114.08 70-95 Including 126.55 126.85 0.3 14.27 70-95 NFGC-25-2370 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-25-2374 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-25-2376 99.9 109.95 10.05 1.01 15-45 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2378 115.65 118 2.35 1.28 15-45 Iceberg East And 187.6 190 2.4 14.14 Unknown Including 187.6 189.1 1.5 22.19 Unknown NFGC-25-2382 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-25-2384 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-25-2387 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-25-2391 35.55 48 12.45 8.4 45-75 Iceberg Including 38.25 39.2 0.95 79.45 45-75 NFGC-25-2393 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-25-2395 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-25-2398 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-25-2402 59.6 62 2.4 1.27 Unknown Iceberg And 134.9 138.15 3.25 4.96 70-95 Including 137.55 138.15 0.6 13.58 70-95 NFGC-25-2406 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-25-2410 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-25-2415 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-25-2420 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-25-2421 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-25-2425 151.1 157.25 6.15 1.62 70-95 Iceberg CONDEMNATION Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2342 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2502 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2512 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2517 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2522 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2527 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2532 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2536 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2542 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2548 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2553 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2559 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2563 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2568 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2573 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2578 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2585 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2589 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2595 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2598 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2604 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2614 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2617 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2621 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2625 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2630 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2634 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2638 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2642 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2645 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2649 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2654 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2657 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2660 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2662 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2664 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2667 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2668 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2670 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2671 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2674 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2676 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2677 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2678 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2679 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2682 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2681 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2683 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2684 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2685 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2687 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2688 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2689 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2691 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2692 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2693 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2694 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2695 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2696 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2698 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2700 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2701 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2702 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2703 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2704 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2705 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2706 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2707 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2708 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2709 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2710 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2711 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2712 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2713 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2715 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2718 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2721 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2723 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2729 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2733 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2736 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2738 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2743 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2747 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2751 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2753 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-26-2756 No Significant Values Condemnation HYDROGEOLOGICAL Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-HY-001 15.25 20.6 5.35 3.09 10-40 Iceberg East NFGC-25-HY-002 No Significant Values Cokes NFGC-25-HY-003 52.8 64.6 11.8 2.61 40-70 Keats West NFGC-25-HY-004 No Significant Values Powerline NFGC-25-HY-005 No Significant Values Monte Carlo NFGC-25-HY-006 No Significant Values Jackpot MONITORING WELL Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-MW-01D No Significant Values Monitoring Well NFGC-25-MW-01S No Significant Values Monitoring Well NFGC-25-MW-02D No Significant Values Monitoring Well NFGC-25-MW-02S No Significant Values Monitoring Well NFGC-25-MW-03D No Significant Values Monitoring Well NFGC-25-MW-08D No Significant Values Monitoring Well

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2 m with a maximum of 4 m consecutive dilution when above 200 m vertical depth and 2 m consecutive dilution when below 200 m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this press release.

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect NFGC-25-2307 110 -56 191 657948 5427793 Keats West NFGC-25-2311 109 -61 200 657948 5427764 Keats West NFGC-25-2321 106 -43 161 657947 5427764 Keats West NFGC-25-2325 109 -45.5 173 657948 5427793 Keats West NFGC-25-2342 300 -45 152 659274 5428877 Iceberg Alley NFGC-25-2345 300 -45 47 658903 5428155 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2348 300 -45 44 658870 5428144 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2349 289 -45.5 179 658880 5428062 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2356 282 -44.5 188 658794 5427998 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2361 296 -46 182 658794 5427997 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2364 315 -43.5 152 658794 5427999 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2366 163 -55 128 658615 5427986 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2367 320 -45 146 658662 5427908 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2370 180 -60 134 658613 5427937 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2374 179 -45.5 125 658586 5427963 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2376 163 -59 131 658586 5427963 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2378 321 -50.5 206 658655 5427864 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2382 280 -45 149 658653 5428017 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2384 110 -65 119 658654 5428016 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2387 85 -50 113 658705 5428135 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2391 119 -46 143 658502 5427922 Iceberg NFGC-25-2393 120 -55.5 104 658535 5427897 Iceberg NFGC-25-2395 170 -65 101 658535 5427895 Iceberg NFGC-25-2398 330 -46.5 242 658568 5427789 Iceberg NFGC-25-2402 345 -45 236 658568 5427790 Iceberg NFGC-25-2406 300 -56 275 658565 5427718 Iceberg NFGC-25-2410 328 -57 251 658560 5427716 Iceberg NFGC-25-2415 288 -45.5 350 658623 5427652 Iceberg NFGC-25-2420 280 -53.5 200 658889 5428057 Iceberg East NFGC-25-2421 300 -45 179 658379 5427718 Iceberg NFGC-25-2425 155 -45 203 658325 5427916 Iceberg NFGC-25-2431 300 -45 29 658158 5427579 Keats NFGC-25-2433 260 -55 71 658120 5427556 Keats NFGC-25-2435 309 -47 68 658121 5427558 Keats NFGC-25-2438 99 -45 59 658095 5427540 Keats NFGC-25-2440 99 -55 119 658107 5427557 Keats NFGC-25-2444 111 -65 74 658105 5427556 Keats NFGC-25-2446 110 -45 86 658074 5427522 Keats NFGC-25-2449 74 -64 104 658074 5427522 Keats NFGC-25-2454 315 -45 71 658028 5427430 Keats NFGC-25-2456 338 -57 71 658028 5427429 Keats NFGC-25-2458 342 -66 95 658028 5427429 Keats NFGC-25-2460 300 -45 59 658008 5427412 Keats NFGC-25-2463 300 -45 110 657996 5427387 Keats NFGC-25-2467 325 -42 104 657997 5427388 Keats NFGC-25-2468 95 -62 158 658070 5427404 Keats NFGC-25-2472 300 -45 113 657976 5427366 Keats NFGC-25-2474 117 -66 167 658070 5427404 Keats NFGC-25-2475 0 -55 29 657977 5427343 Keats NFGC-25-2477 89 -60 74 657953 5427310 Keats NFGC-25-2478 119 -55 116 657971 5427290 Keats NFGC-25-2479 135 -66 182 658069 5427404 Keats NFGC-25-2483 34 -54 65 657939 5427253 Keats NFGC-25-2484 44 -48 107 657927 5427222 Keats NFGC-25-2488 300 -45.5 151 658045 5427377 Keats NFGC-25-2489 299 -42 92 657901 5427216 Keats NFGC-25-2492 302 -53.5 215 658254 5427461 Keats NFGC-25-2495 120 -45.5 164 658046 5427376 Keats NFGC-25-2499 118 -60.5 101 658227 5427450 Keats NFGC-25-2500 301 -48.5 170 658049 5427345 Keats NFGC-25-2502 300 -45 152 659089 5427914 Mineralized Stockpile NFGC-25-2507 0 -65 113 658030 5427285 Keats NFGC-25-2510 318 -44 164 658126 5427262 Keats NFGC-25-2512 298 -45.5 101 659191 5427943 Mineralized Stockpile NFGC-25-2514 311 -54 122 658026 5427230 Keats NFGC-25-2517 299 -46 101 659220 5427839 Mineralized Stockpile NFGC-25-2519 290 -42 176 657759 5427021 Keats South NFGC-25-2522 300 -45 104 659247 5427736 Mineralized Stockpile NFGC-25-2525 290 -55 167 657760 5427021 Keats South NFGC-25-2527 300 -45 110 659272 5427631 Mineralized Stockpile NFGC-25-2530 294 -49 224 658249 5427357 Keats NFGC-25-2532 300 -45 110 659302 5427530 Mineralized Stockpile NFGC-25-2536 300 -45 101 659331 5427430 Mineralized Stockpile NFGC-25-2537 306 -45.5 230 658250 5427358 Keats NFGC-25-2542 300 -45 110 659152 5427272 Mineralized Stockpile NFGC-25-2545 300 -45 170 658249 5427292 Keats NFGC-25-2548 300 -45 110 659126 5427374 Mineralized Stockpile NFGC-25-2551 300 -42 101 658223 5427790 Keats North NFGC-25-2553 300 -45 104 659095 5427476 Mineralized Stockpile NFGC-25-2554 120 -45 35 658222 5427778 Keats North NFGC-25-2557 45 -70 59 657881 5428196 Keats West NFGC-25-2558 45 -80 47 657923 5428156 Keats West NFGC-25-2559 300 -45 101 659066 5427578 Mineralized Stockpile NFGC-25-2562 45 -65 62 657895 5428142 Keats West NFGC-25-2563 300 -45 101 659043 5427682 Mineralized Stockpile NFGC-25-2565 45 -65 53 657920 5428129 Keats West NFGC-25-2567 45 -65 44 657947 5428117 Keats West NFGC-25-2568 300 -45 122 658988 5427888 Mineralized Stockpile NFGC-25-2569 45 -65 47 657974 5428107 Keats West NFGC-25-2570 45 -65 50 657981 5428079 Keats West NFGC-25-2571 45 -65 77 657950 5428088 Keats West NFGC-25-2573 300 -45 110 658810 5427729 Mineralized Stockpile NFGC-25-2574 45 -70 65 657925 5428077 Keats West NFGC-25-2577 45 -65 53 657922 5428098 Keats West NFGC-25-2578 300 -45 101 658838 5427627 Mineralized Stockpile NFGC-25-2581 36 -47.5 80 657887 5428097 Keats West NFGC-25-2583 45 -70 53 657861 5428111 Keats West NFGC-25-2585 300 -45 101 658508 5427356 Industrial Terrace NFGC-25-2586 290 -55 110 657905 5428067 Keats West NFGC-25-2589 300 -45 110 658637 5427281 Industrial Terrace NFGC-25-2591 45 -70 68 657930 5428055 Keats West NFGC-25-2592 45 -65 80 657935 5428031 Keats West NFGC-25-2593 160 -45 47 657971 5427842 Keats West NFGC-25-2595 300 -45 101 658765 5427204 Industrial Terrace NFGC-25-2597 45 -90 77 657935 5428009 Keats West NFGC-25-2598 300 -45 104 658563 5427151 Industrial Terrace NFGC-25-2599 240 -55 92 657969 5427854 Keats West NFGC-25-2600 0 -70 113 657962 5428016 Keats West NFGC-25-2602 45 -65 77 657929 5427889 Keats West NFGC-25-2603 45 -45 65 657929 5427889 Keats West NFGC-25-2604 300 -45 149 660600 5427496 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2605 45 -65 80 657939 5427920 Keats West NFGC-25-2606 45 -65 62 657945 5427969 Keats West NFGC-25-2607 0 -70 68 657967 5427890 Keats West NFGC-25-2609 45 -65 71 657922 5427951 Keats West NFGC-25-2610 0 -70 86 657975 5427917 Keats West NFGC-25-2612 45 -65 83 657949 5427940 Keats West NFGC-25-2613 105 -50 152 658027 5427807 Keats West NFGC-25-2614 300 -45 101 660423 5427577 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2616 20 -55 80 658108 5428056 Keats West NFGC-25-2617 300 -45 110 660254 5427674 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2618 240 -65 170 658025 5427862 Keats West NFGC-25-2619 30 -55 110 658068 5427978 Keats West NFGC-25-2621 300 -45 104 660079 5427777 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2622 110 -52 122 658122 5427970 Keats West NFGC-25-2623 110 -52 146 658079 5427881 Keats West NFGC-25-2625 300 -45 98 660179 5427950 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2630 300 -45 101 660351 5427851 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2634 300 -45 107 660454 5428022 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2638 300 -45 101 660279 5428123 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2642 300 -45 107 659906 5427875 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2645 300 -45 110 659733 5427977 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2649 297 -49 101 659833 5428150 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2654 300 -45 119 660010 5428048 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2657 300 -45 110 660106 5428223 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2660 300 -45 119 659932 5428323 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2662 300 -45 164 660405 5428743 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2664 299 -45.5 101 659759 5428423 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2667 300 -45 104 659859 5428593 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2668 300 -45 107 660233 5428843 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2670 300 -45 113 660058 5428944 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2671 300 -45 104 660031 5428495 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2674 300 -45 98 660206 5428397 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2676 300 -45 101 659885 5429045 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2677 300 -45 101 659787 5428870 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2678 300 -45 101 658485 5427027 Industrial Terrace NFGC-25-2679 300 -45 104 660378 5428298 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2681 300 -45 104 660480 5428468 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2682 300 -45 104 658893 5427133 Industrial Terrace NFGC-25-2683 300 -45 107 660160 5429116 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2684 301 -45 104 660306 5428570 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2685 300 -45 101 658683 5427083 Industrial Terrace NFGC-25-2687 300 -45 101 660333 5429016 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2688 300 -45 107 660133 5428670 Waste Rock Storage Facility NFGC-25-2689 300 -45 104 658618 5426946 Industrial Terrace NFGC-25-2691 300 -45 101 660774 5429214 Overburden Storage Facility NFGC-25-2692 300 -45 107 658765 5426859 Industrial Terrace NFGC-25-2693 300 -45 92 660428 5429413 Overburden Storage Facility NFGC-25-2694 300 -45 161 659450 5428569 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-25-2695 300 -45 101 660736 5429351 Overburden Storage Facility NFGC-25-2696 300 -45 104 660464 5429276 Overburden Storage Facility NFGC-25-2698 300 -45 104 660700 5429486 Overburden Storage Facility NFGC-25-2700 300 -45 101 660500 5429140 Overburden Storage Facility NFGC-25-2701 300 -45 101 659500 5428450 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-25-2702 300 -45 110 660664 5429623 Overburden Storage Facility NFGC-25-2703 300 -45 119 659391 5428425 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-25-2704 300 -45 104 660537 5429003 Overburden Storage Facility NFGC-25-2705 300 -45 113 659380 5428760 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-25-2706 300 -45 101 661010 5429423 Overburden Storage Facility NFGC-25-2707 300 -45 104 659405 5428331 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-25-2708 300 -45 101 660861 5429051 Overburden Storage Facility NFGC-25-2709 300 -45 134 659412 5428828 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-25-2710 300 -45 107 660974 5429559 Overburden Storage Facility NFGC-25-2711 300 -45 116 659317 5428296 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-25-2712 300 -45 101 660929 5429700 Overburden Storage Facility NFGC-25-2713 300 -45 101 659542 5428753 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-25-HY-001 0 -90 44 658780 5428112 Iceberg East NFGC-25-HY-002 130 -45 231 657743 5427453 Cokes NFGC-25-HY-003 125 -46 146 658122 5427968 Keats West NFGC-25-HY-004 160 -45 227 658308 5428508 Powerline NFGC-25-HY-005 139 -46 173 658675 5429215 Monte Carlo NFGC-25-HY-006 300 -45 181 659157 5429800 Jackpot NFGC-25-MW-01D 0 -90 30 659297 5427634 Mineralized Stockpile NFGC-25-MW-01S 0 -90 9 659297 5427636 Mineralized Stockpile NFGC-25-MW-02D 0 -90 31 658736 5428900 Lotto NFGC-25-MW-02S 0 -90 6 658735 5428902 Lotto NFGC-25-MW-03D 0 -90 29 659260 5429986 Jackpot NFGC-25-MW-08D 0 -90 27 658291 5427910 Keats North NFGC-26-2715 299 -45.5 101 659615 5428884 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-26-2718 300 -45 107 659589 5428986 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-26-2721 300 -45 119 659594 5429069 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-26-2723 300 -45 104 659514 5428855 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-26-2729 300 -45 101 659486 5428959 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-26-2733 300 -45 101 659384 5428930 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-26-2736 300 -45 101 659451 5429065 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-26-2738 300 -45 107 659522 5428351 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-26-2743 300 -45 104 659549 5428249 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-26-2747 300 -45 104 659447 5428220 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-26-2751 300 -45 101 659344 5428194 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-26-2753 300 -45 122 659242 5428167 Waste Rock Auxiliary NFGC-26-2756 299 -46 107 659529 5428606 Waste Rock Auxiliary

Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory

All drilling recovers HQ core. For deep and condemnation holes, the core size may be reduced to NQ. The drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.

A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 meter and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.

Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.

New Found Gold has submitted samples for gold determination by PhotonAssayTM to ALS Canada Ltd. (" ALS ") since February 2024. ALS operates under a commercial contract with New Found Gold.

Drill core samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation and gold analysis in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS does not currently have accreditation for the PhotonAssayTM method at their Thunder Bay, ON laboratory. They do however have ISO/IEC 17025 (2017) accreditation for gamma ray analysis of samples for gold at their Australian labs with this method, including the Canning Vale lab in Perth, WA.

Samples submitted to ALS beginning in February 2024, received gold analysis by photon assay whereby the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh. The sample is then riffle split and transferred into jars. For "routine" samples that do not have VG identified, one (300-500g) jar is analyzed by photon assay. If the jar assays greater than 0.8 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and submitted for photon assay.

For samples that have VG identified, the entire crushed sample is riffle split and weighed into multiple jars that are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

Select samples prepared at ALS are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.

Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found Gold's quality control protocols.

New Found Gold's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 2% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.

The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling, or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

The assay data disclosed in this press release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Melissa Render, P. Geo., President, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Render consents to the publication of this press release by New Found Gold. Ms. Render certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found Gold is an emerging Canadian gold producer with assets in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in Queensway and the Hammerdown Gold Project, which includes the Hammerdown deposit and fully permitted milling and tailings facilities. The Company is currently focused on advancing its flagship Queensway to production and bringing the Hammerdown deposit into commercial gold production.

In July 2025, the Company completed a PEA at Queensway (see New Found Gold press release dated July 21, 2025 ). Recent drilling continues to yield new discoveries along strike and down dip of known gold zones, pointing to the district-scale potential that covers a +110 km strike extent along two prospective fault zones at Queensway.

Through 2025, New Found Gold built a new board of directors and management team and has a solid shareholder base which includes cornerstone investor Eric Sprott. The Company is focused on growth and value creation.

Keith Boyle, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

New Found Gold Corp.

Contact

For further information on New Found Gold contact us through our investor inquiry form at or contact:

Fiona Childe, Ph.D., P.Geo.

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Development

Phone: +1 (416) 775-2700

Email: ...

Follow us on social media at and .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including relating to the Company's 2025 and 2026 drill programs on its Queensway Gold Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, and the timing, results, interpretation and use of the results; planned reporting of the remaining results from 2025 drilling and channel sampling from the Lotto excavation; the excavation programs and the timing and results thereof; future drill and excavation programs and the timing and focus thereof; exploration, drilling and mineralization at Queensway; the extent of mineralization and the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization; the planned conversion of mineral resources; the potential resource expansions; planned filing of an updated Technical Report for Queensway, including an updated mineral resource estimate, and the timing thereof; focus on growth and value creation; and the merits of Queensway. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpreted", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "indicate", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "encouraging", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with the Company's ability to complete exploration and drilling programs as expected, possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results and the results of the metallurgical testing program, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

[1] g/t Au = grams of gold per tonne, m = metres







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Source: New Found Gold Corp.