MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Clear Blue Technologies Announces Issuance of Management Cease Trade Order by the BCSC

May 04, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FSE: OYA0) ("Clear Blue") the Smart Off-GridTM Company, announces that it requires an additional approximate four (4) weeks to complete its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended 2025.

The Company's year-end audit, conducted by Kreston GTA LLP, requires additional time to finalize certain procedures related to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025. As a result, the Company applied for a management cease trade order (" MCTO ") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "). An MCTO has been granted by the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the " BCSC ").

The MCTO restricts trading in securities of the Company by management of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO is no longer in effect. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders to trade their securities and the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's common shares. However, the Company's CEO and CFO will not be able to trade the Company's common shares until such time as the Annual Filings have been filed and all continuous disclosure requirements have been satisfied by the Company, and the MCTO has been revoked by the BCSC.

The Company is working diligently with its auditors to complete the audit work and expects to release the fully audited financial statements and related documents on or before May 28, 2026. The Company will issue a news release once the Annual Filings have been filed. The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of section 4.4 of NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the Company remains in default of the financial statement filing requirement. Such reports will disclose any material changes to the information in this release; all actions taken by the Company to remedy the default; particulars of any failure by the Company to fulfill these provisions; any subsequent defaults of the Company requiring a default announcement; and any other material information concerning the affairs of the Company not previously disclosed. The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings nor is there other material information concerning the affairs of the Issuer that has not been generally disclosed.

Lastly, the Company currently expects to file its Q1 2026 financial results by May 31, 2026.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-GridTM power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

For Further Information:

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.

Miriam Tuerk

Co-Founder and CEO

Phone: +1 (416) 433-3952

Email: ...

Website:

Panolia Investor Relations Inc.

Brandon Chow

Principal & Founder

Phone: +1 (647) 598-8815

Email: ...

Legal Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.