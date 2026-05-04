MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) QuantumCore to Present at Canaccord Genuity Virtual Quantum Symposium

May 04, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: QuantumCore Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - QuantumCore Ltd. (CSE: QNCR) (" QuantumCore " or the " Company "), a developer of advanced quantum infrastructure technologies, today announced its participation in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity Virtual Quantum Symposium, taking place on May 21, 2026.

QuantumCore will deliver a corporate presentation on Thursday, May 21, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 10:25 AM (ET) as part of Track 1. The session will be presented by Eugene Profis, Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Wilson, Chief Technology Officer. The discussion will include an overview of QuantumCore's amplifier platform, recent development milestones, and its positioning as a key infrastructure provider to the rapidly expanding quantum computing industry.

The Canaccord Genuity Virtual Quantum Symposium brings together leading companies, researchers, and institutional investors focused on the evolution of quantum technologies. QuantumCore's participation reflects its growing role in enabling scalable superconducting quantum systems through next-generation cryogenic amplification solutions.

"We are pleased to participate in Canaccord Genuity's Virtual Quantum Symposium and engage with the broader investment community," said Eugene Profis, CEO of QuantumCore. "As quantum computing transitions toward industrial deployment, we believe infrastructure, particularly low-noise, high-performance amplification will be critical. Our platform is designed to support this next phase of growth."

The Company's presentation will be conducted live via webcast and will include time for questions and discussion. A replay of the presentation will be available exclusively to registered conference attendees through the event portal for a period of 14 days following the event.

Investors interested in attending the symposium or scheduling one-on-one meetings with management are encouraged to contact Canaccord Genuity or register through the conference portal.

About QuantumCore Ltd.

QuantumCore Ltd. (CSE: QNCR) is focused on developing enabling hardware technologies for the quantum computing industry. The Company is building a platform of superconducting amplifier solutions designed to enhance signal fidelity while minimizing thermal noise in cryogenic environments. QuantumCore's products are intended to support the scaling of next-generation quantum computers and position the Company as a critical "picks and shovels" provider within the quantum ecosystem.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, but not limited to, statements about the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Often, but not always, these forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Listing Statement of the Company dated March 31, 2026, which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at . These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Eugene Profis

Chief Executive Officer

e: ...

t: 416-648-4223

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Source: QuantumCore Ltd.