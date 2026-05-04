MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Clear Blue Technologies Provides Corporate Update on Growth Opportunities Building off the success of its first large satellite beachhead customer, Clear Blue is executing on significant opportunities in space, defense, and critical infrastructure applications

May 04, 2026 7:02 AM EDT | Source: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FSE: 0YA0) ("Clear Blue"), the Smart Off-GridTM Company, announces that today it is pleased to provide an update on its business operations.

Over the last two years, Clear Blue has developed a successful commercial partnership with one of the world's largest satellite service providers headquartered in Europe. The partnership, announced in December 2025, resulted in a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") for a multi-year supply agreement of its Pico-Plus product. Since then, 450 units (totaling approximately CA$625,000) have been purchased under the framework. The original LOI targeted approximately 15,000 potential deployments and the Company currently expects more than a total of 1,000 units will be ordered by 2026-year end.

The relationship has since deepened with the inclusion of a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) co-development contract, valued at CA$500,000, to integrate the Company's proprietary power systems to deliver resilient internet access for off-grid applications and offer resilient back up power for mission critical security and defence infrastructure. The development project represents another application and large-scale market opportunity for its Pico-Plus product with the same client. The potential target markets for this offering include Africa, Europe, Canada, and Southeast Asia.

As a result, Clear Blue has cemented its position in the industry with this beachhead customer and has used the opportunity to respond to new market demands in satellite service, defense, and critical infrastructure applications.

The Company would like to highlight the following additional business development initiatives:

Early product testing with a leading Middle Eastern satellite services operator for a mobile communications product scoped for military, security, and commercial applications Working with another European satellite communication services provider to develop Internet of Things (IoT) enabled products Creating partnership pathways with companies to provide an end-to-end satellite and power solution for Canada's Arctic sovereignty investments Collaborating with a global leader in commercial weather forecasting services to implement thunder and lightning alert services through satellite connectivity Following a successful two-site pilot in 2025, contract discussions are underway with an existing Clear Blue client to deploy a network of systems for security and border protection use in Africa

Given the increasing geopolitical tensions and recognition of satellite connectivity providing a backbone for secure communications, Clear Blue is capitalizing on the increased opportunities that expand its geographic reach outside of Africa. Military and defence applications are the focus along with the need for more critical infrastructure which are well suited for the Company's technologies and products.

Additionally, Clear Blue's Africa telecom activity continues its traction with approximately CA$2.0 million in purchase orders received year-to-date along with visibility of additional potential contracts throughout the remainder of 2026.

On March 12, 2026, iSAT Africa ("iSAT"), a Clear Blue customer, secured US$15 million in funding from Mirova to support its telecom rollout in Liberia and Zambia. This funding is part of iSAT's broader 1,000-tower expansion strategy across Sub-Saharan Africa. With the help of Clear Blue's smart power solutions, these towers will replace diesel-powered ones, resulting in significant costs and emissions reductions.

Overall, Clear Blue's focus on satellite applications in response to improving market tailwinds has positioned the Company for new growth opportunities. This has also led to other potential applications in critical infrastructure as governments and commercial entities recognize the value of distributed, smart power. The Company's base business continues to perform and the recent customer funding, along with a faster moving regulatory backdrop, is expected to help telecom deployments in Africa.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-GridTM power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

For Further Information:

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.

Miriam Tuerk

Co-Founder and CEO

Phone: +1 (416) 433-3952

Email: ...

Website:

Panolia Investor Relations Inc.

Brandon Chow

Principal & Founder

Phone: +1 (647) 598-8815

Email: ...

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: commercial target of 15,000 deployments will be successful; the co-development of the LEO application continues to be a large-scale market opportunity; and market tailwinds will provide the Company new growth opportunities. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

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Source: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.