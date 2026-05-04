Nuclear Vision Limited Announces Name Change To Union Power Metals Corporation Effective May 4, 2026 And Launch Of New Corporate Website

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuclear Vision Limited (CSE: NUKV) is pleased to announce that it has completed its name change to(“” or the“”), effective today. The new CUSIP for the Company's common shares will be 908086101 and the new ISIN number will be CA9080861011. The Company's common shares are expected to begin trading under the Company's new name and ticker symbol,, at the opening of trading on May 6, 2026.

The rebranding marks a strategic transition toward the development of a European-focused manganese platform, positioning Union Power Metals to participate in the accelerating global demand for critical minerals essential to electrification, battery technologies, and energy storage systems.

In connection with the name change, the Company has launched its new corporate website, , featuring updated information on its projects, strategy, and investor materials under the Union Power Metals brand.

Union Power Metals' flagship Slovakia-based manganese assets will serve as the Company's primary focus moving forward. Manganese is a critical component in lithium-ion battery chemistries and is increasingly recognized as a key enabler of the energy transition due to its cost efficiency, supply chain importance, and role in next-generation battery technologies, including high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM).

The Company will also continue to advance its uranium property in Botswana, maintaining exposure to the nuclear energy sector and broader global energy security themes.

The Company intends to advance its Slovakia projects through a series of near-term technical programs, including resource confirmation work, metallurgical testing, and planned drill campaigns, with the objective of defining and expanding manganese mineralization and positioning the assets for future development.

“The transition to Union Power Metals represents a defining step forward for the Company,” said Derrick Dao, Chief Executive Officer.“Our new identity reflects a clear strategic focus on building a meaningful manganese platform in Slovakia at a time when Europe is actively seeking to secure domestic sources of critical minerals. We believe this positions Union Power Metals at the forefront of an important structural shift in global supply chains in Europe.”

Strategic Marketing Engagement

The Company has entered into an agreement dated May 01, 2026 with Equitrend Data Inc. (“ Equitrend”), an arm's length party with respect to the Company, pursuant to which Equitrend will provide digital marketing and investor awareness services to the Company in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange for an initial term of three months.

Under the terms of the agreement, Equitrend will receive total consideration of US$350,000 for the initial three-month period, or until such amount has been expended. The Company may elect to extend the agreement for an additional three-month period, under which Equitrend would receive an additional budget of US$350,000, or until such amount has been expended.

Equitrend's services will include pay-per-click campaign development, social media and email marketing, the creation of landing pages, online banner and native advertising, and direct mail campaigns. These initiatives may be conducted across platforms including Google, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and other digital channels.

The principal of Equitrend is Mr. Khabbazian. Equitrend's business address is 1223–329 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (email:...; telephone: 1-888-269-4724). Mr. Khabbazian does not currently hold any securities of the Company.

About Union Power Metals Ltd.

Union Power Metals Ltd. s a mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential manganese projects in Slovakia, while maintaining exposure to uranium assets in Botswana. The Company is committed to responsible development and long-term value creation through the advancement of critical minerals essential to the global energy transition.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Derrick Dao

Chief Executive Officer

Union Power Metals Ltd.

For more information, please contact:

Derrick Dao

Chief Executive Officer

...

+1 825 558 3828

Carrie Howes

...

+1 647 725 9639

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains statements which constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words“may”,“would”,“could”,“should”,“will”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: (i) the Company's intention to focus on the development of a European-focused manganese platform in Slovakia; (ii) the expectation that the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name and trading symbol on the timeline anticipated; (iii) the Company's plans to advance its Slovakia projects through resource confirmation work, metallurgical testing, and drill campaigns; (iv) the Company's objective of defining and expanding manganese mineralization; (v) the Company's intention to continue to advance its uranium property in Botswana; and (vi) the Company's marketing and investor awareness initiatives.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation: (i) that the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name and trading symbol on the timeline anticipated; (ii) that the Company will be able to obtain sufficient financing to advance its exploration and development programs; (iii) that the Company will be able to secure and maintain necessary permits and authorisations in Slovakia and Botswana; (iv) that commodity prices, and in particular the price of manganese, will remain at levels that support the Company's strategic objectives; (v) that the Company will be able to retain and attract qualified personnel; and (vi) general business and economic conditions will not materially change.

Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: (i) that the Company's common shares may not commence trading under the new name and trading symbol on the timeline anticipated; (ii) uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing; (iii) risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including risks relating to obtaining and maintaining necessary permits and licences; (iv) fluctuations in commodity prices and exchange rates; (v) political and regulatory risks in foreign jurisdictions, including Slovakia and Botswana; (vi) changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry; (vii) potential environmental liabilities; (viii) competition for mineral properties and qualified personnel; and (ix) general economic, market, or business conditions, including ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this news release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this news release.

The forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date they were originally made. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.