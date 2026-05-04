Genyro Announces New Paper Demonstrating How Sidewinder Technology Democratizes DNA Construction At Scale And Facilitates AI-Driven Protein Design



Data just published on bioRxiv shows Sidewinder achieves first-of-its-kind realization of scalable parallel DNA construction, demonstrating breakthrough increases in throughput, cost reduction, and reliability from a single oligonucleotide pool Details of this milestone which positions the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries to realize the full promise of AI-facilitated DNA design, will be discussed at SynBioBeta in San Francisco on May 6, 2026



SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genyro, a San Diego-based biotechnology company advancing next-generation DNA construction, announced significant new data just published on bioRxiv that will be discussed at SynBioBeta in San Francisco. The data details new developments in Genyro's breakthrough DNA construction invention, Sidewinder, recently published in Nature, which achieves first-of-its-kind realization of scalable, parallel DNA construction that overcomes the cost, time, and accuracy constraints of existing methods and opens the door to scalable AI-facilitated DNA design.

The new data show for the first time that Sidewinder can utilize single oligo pools, enabled by a new design algorithm, PyWinder. The system demonstrates 640 oligos assembled in parallel with an unprecedented near-zero misconnection rate of one in ten million–representing a tenfold improvement over the one in one million reported in Nature earlier this year. This marks a step change in the speed and robustness of de novo DNA construction, which is necessary to make scalable AI-facilitated DNA design a reality.

The new data will be presented at the SynBioBeta 2026 talk entitled“Turning Biology into a Predictive and Programmable Engineering Material,” presented by Genyro co-founders Dr. Adrian Woolfson and Professor Kaihang Wang, inventor of Sidewinder. The talk will take place on Wednesday, May 6 at 8:35 a.m. PST, with additional discussion at a SynBioBeta press conference at 12:45 p.m. PST the same day.

“Biology is transforming from a discipline of discovery to one of design, where it becomes an engineerable, predictable, and programmable substrate for innovation,” said Dr. Woolfson, CEO of Genyro, who will be hosting a signing of his new book On the Future of Species at SynBioBeta at 5 p.m. PST the same day.“By addressing DNA construction complexity and cost–two of the fundamental bottlenecks in biological construction–this milestone takes Sidewinder from concept to a trusted platform, reduced to practice at scale and readily integrated into established workflows. In doing so, it enables the full capacity of AI-driven design and makes scalable, parallel DNA construction a physical reality.”

Demand for the parallel construction of DNA from oligo pools is high due to the potential for dramatic reductions in cost, labor, and construction time. However, this has not previously been achievable. Advancements in artificial intelligence have generated substantial interest in the systematic exploration of DNA sequence space, creating an unprecedented–and conceptually unlimited–need for low-cost, scalable DNA assembly methods capable of realizing AI-driven biological designs.

Genyro's bioRxiv paper describes one-pot, Sidewinder-mediated parallel assembly of hundreds of DNA oligos, or fragments, into dozens of high-fidelity constructs. This technology represents a first-in-class methodology for the one-pot processing of oligo pools in a streamlined workflow and lays the foundation for massively scaling DNA production with unprecedented accuracy and fidelity.



“The new data is highly consequential, demonstrating the practicality of rapid DNA construction from unitary oligo pools and the potential to continue to further expand the limits of what is possible,” said Professor Kaihang Wang.“Our goal is to enable the efficient de novo synthesis of DNA products across scales, from genes to whole genomes, with the potential to transform synthetic genomics, medicine, agriculture, material science, data storage, and many other bioengineering applications.”

Sidewinder is the first DNA construction technology to utilize artificial DNA 3-Way Junctions (3WJ), enabling the accurate construction of long, complex, and highly repetitive DNA sequences that have historically been difficult or impossible to build. The invention involves the use of removable assembly instructions conceptually similar to page numbers' in a book. They 'wind up' along the“side” of the eventual DNA segment junctions to be assembled and are subsequently removed. By leveraging these“3WJ DNA page numbers,” Sidewinder enables parallel construction of DNA fragments with an exceptionally low misconnection rate, unlocking new levels of scalability, efficiency, speed, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. In so doing, they convey the freedom to write DNA of virtually any sequence, complexity, or length.

About Genyro

Genyro is a San Diego-based biotechnology company focused on AI-driven DNA design and next-generation DNA construction. Its mission is to unlock the emerging global bioeconomy by transforming biology into a programmable and predictable engineering material. Through proprietary DNA construction capabilities and exclusively licensed access to Caltech's SidewinderTM technology, Genyro aims to enable the accurate and scalable construction of complex, designed DNA sequences across a wide range of applications.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at