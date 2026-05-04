Centrum Launches Newly Reformulated Adults 50+ Complete Multivitamin With Clinically Shown Cognitive Benefits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New science-backed daily multivitamin specially formulated with essential vitamins and minerals to meet nutritional and health needs of older adults

TORONTO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrum, the #1 doctor and pharmacist recommended multivitamin brand in Canada, today announced the launch of Centrum Adults 50+ Complete Multivitamin, reformulated to support the changing nutritional and health needs of adults aged 50 and over, including memory and cognitive health.

Developed with a comprehensive blend of essential vitamins and minerals, the formula supports areas of health as nutritional needs change with age. It includes Vitamin C and Zinc to support immune health, B vitamins to help with energy metabolism, Magnesium for muscle function, and Vitamin D and Calcium to help maintain bone strength.

There is recent science-backed evidence showing that multivitamins can be beneficial for cognitive health. Several randomized clinical trials using Centrum* from Harvard Medical School and its affiliated Hospitals, demonstrated memory and neurological benefits. Centrum Adults 50+ Complete Multivitamin is clinically shown to support memory and brain health, reinforcing the brand's long-standing commitment to evidence-based innovation.

“As Canadians live longer and stay active later in life, maintaining overall wellness becomes increasingly important,” said Zeeshan Shams, Head of Marketing for Haleon Canada“While a balanced diet remains the foundation of good health, many adults are not meeting their nutritional needs through diet alone. Multivitamins can help address those nutritional shortfalls. The new Centrum Adults 50+ Complete Multivitamin offers a simple and practical way to support their daily health with a science-backed advantage.”

Centrum has been a trusted health partner for generations of Canadians, offering multivitamin solutions tailored to different life stages. The launch of Centrum Adults 50+ Complete Multivitamin builds on this scientific legacy, providing older adults with targeted nutrition to help support immune health, energy, bone strength and cognitive function, all in one daily tablet.

Centrum Adults 50+ Complete Multivitamins are now available at major retailers across Canada.

*The Centrum product used in the study is comparable to the new Centrum Adults 50+ Complete multivitamin.

This product may not be right for you, always read and follow the label.

About Centrum

With more than 40 years of nutritional science expertise, Centrum multivitamin is the #1 selling doctor and pharmacist recommended multivitamin brand in Canada. Centrum is a daily Multivitamin with key nutrients providing essential vitamins and minerals that help support overall health and well-being. Centrum owns a portfolio of products that help support immune function, bone health, eye health, energy metabolism, hair and skin health among other benefits. Vitamin and mineral supplements help consumers fill dietary gaps.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories: Oral Health; Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS); Pain Relief; Respiratory Health; Digestive Health; and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding, Haleon Canada brands include Advil, Buckley's, Centrum, Emergen-C, Flonase, NeoCitran, Nexium, Polident, Robitussin, Sensodyne, TUMS, Voltaren and more. For more information on Haleon and its brands visit Haleon Canada.

Contact

Amanda Swinhoe

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