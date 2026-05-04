10 Barrel Brewing Launches Clean Slate And Salty Sips, Expanding RTD Line With Functional N/A And Low-Sugar Cocktails

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-of-its-kind Functional Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Meets Crushable, Low-Sugar Vodka Refresher - Both Crafted with Real Fruit Juice and a Pinch of Oregon Coast Sea Salt

BEND, Ore., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10 Barrel Brewing, a Tilray Brands, Inc., (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) craft beer brand, is excited to announce two new additions to its already robust ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail line, Clean Slate and Salty Sips.









Clean Slate, 10 Barrel's first N/A functional beverage is carving a new lane of RTD cocktails that gives you the glow without the gloom. Infused with a Vitamin B blend, Lion's Mane for focus, Guarana & Ginseng for energy, Oregon Coast Sea Salt for hydration and as much caffeine as a regular cup of coffee, 113 milligrams. Made with real grape juice, real lime juice and ginger extract, Clean Slate gets you back in the saddle when you need it most.

Salty Sips, on the other hand, is like biting into a lightly salted fresh watermelon on a hot summer day. Not too sweet and ridiculously crushable. An easy-drinking refresher that blends vodka with real watermelon juice and a pinch of sea salt, hand-crafted for warmer days at just 5% ABV and only two grams of sugar. For best results, crack open a Salty Sips outside and enjoy it under direct summer sunshine.

" We="" noticed="" a="" gap="" in="" our="" portfolio="" and="" saw="" that="" our="" consumers="" were="" changing.="" We="" wanted="" to="" change="" alongside="" them,"="" said="" Moo="" Eakin,="" Senior="" Brand="" Manager="" at="" 10="" Barrel="" Brewing="" Co.="" "Clean="" Slate="" is="" a="" functional="" morning-after="" beverage,="" while="" Salty="" Sips="" supports="" the="" better-for-you="" trend:="" it's="" a="" lower="" ABV="" vodka="" cocktail="" with="" just="" two="" grams="" of="" sugar.="" It's="" crafted="" for="" those="" who="" want="" the="" full="" flavor="" and="" refreshment="" of="" a="" cocktail="" without="" all="" the="" aftereffects="" the="" next="" />

Both cocktail innovations from 10 Barrel Brewing are available across the Pacific Northwest and will be expanding across much of the west coast. To learn more about Clean Slate and Salty Sips, please visit:

About 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

10 Barrel Brewing Company is a craft brewery based in Bend, Oregon, featuring innovative beers brewed locally at each of its four brewpub locations in Bend, Portland, and Boise. 10 Barrel has one simple mindset: Brew beer, drink beer, and have fun doing it. For more information, visit and follow @10barrelbrewing on social.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

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