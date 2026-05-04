Tenax Therapeutics Appoints Timothy Healey, MBA As Chief Commercial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mr. Healey is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive with a strong track record of successful commercial leadership experience

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) (“Tenax” or“Tenax Therapeutics” or the“Company”), a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies, announced today the appointment of Timothy Healey, MBA, as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately. Mr. Healey is a proven commercial leader who has led several successful drug launches and joins Tenax to oversee its global commercial strategy.

“Tim is a transformational commercial leader with a proven ability to translate complex science into successful product launches,” said Chris Giordano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tenax Therapeutics.“Tim's expertise as an innovative commercial strategist, combined with his history of strong launch execution, makes him uniquely suited to lead Tenax's commercial organization. In his new role, Tim will be responsible for preparing Tenax and TNX-103 for commercial success, including the development of processes, capabilities, and support required to execute a successful commercial launch.”

“I am thrilled to join the Tenax team at such a dynamic moment in the company's history,” said Mr. Healey.“Tenax's commitment to innovation, scientific excellence, and patient outcomes is inspiring, and I look forward to working with this talented team to help ensure our innovations reach the patients who need them.”

Mr. Healey is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive who has developed and implemented innovative launch and commercialization models throughout his career. He most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Eversana Life Science Services, where he led the launch and commercialization efforts for a number of biopharmaceutical companies preparing for their initial commercial entry. Prior to Eversana, Mr. Healey served as Senior Vice President, Commercial at Lantheus where he led a global staff spanning all commercial functions across the company's product portfolio. Previously, he served as Vice President, US Virology at AbbVie and, before that, as Senior Vice President, Commercial at AMAG Pharmaceuticals. His commercial leadership experience has earned him some of the industry's highest honors during his career, including being named Brandweek's“Marketer of the Year” and leading a team that received Medical Marketing & Media's“Brand Team of the Year” award. Mr. Healey received a BS from Boston College and an MBA from Babson College.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, which it is developing for the treatment of PH-HFpEF, the most prevalent form of pulmonary hypertension globally, for which no product has been approved to date. For more information, visit . Tenax Therapeutics' common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol“TENX”.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include information concerning possible or projected future business operations. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to maintain our culture and recruit, integrate and retain qualified personnel and advisors, including our executives and on our Board of Directors; risks of our clinical trials, including, but not limited to, the timing, delays, costs, design, location, initiation, enrollment, and results of such trials; any delays in regulatory review and approval of product candidates in development; risks related to our business strategy, including the prioritization and development of product candidates; our estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for our product candidates; reliance on third parties, including Orion Corporation, our manufacturers and CROs; risks regarding the formulation, production, marketing, customer acceptance and clinical utility of our product candidates; the potential advantages of our product candidates; our competitive position; intellectual property risks; volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of unexpected changes in tariffs and the possibility of pandemics, global financial and geopolitical uncertainties, including in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of and war against the country of Ukraine; risks associated with our cash needs; changes in legal, regulatory and legislative environments in the markets in which we operate, and the impact of these changes on our ability to obtain regulatory approval for our products; and other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in our SEC filings. Tenax Therapeutics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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