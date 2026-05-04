OTC Markets Group Welcomes FORTE MINERALS CORP. To OTCQX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced FORTE MINERALS CORP. (CSE: CUAU; OTCQX: FOMNF), a Canadian exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. FORTE MINERALS CORP. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

FORTE MINERALS CORP. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“FOMNF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Patrick Elliott, CEO and President at Forte Minerals, says,“The transition of Forte Minerals' shares to the OTCQX Market marks an important step in our corporate strategy. As we focus on creating long-term value through our exploration programs, trading on this premier market ensures that our existing and future shareholders benefit from the highest level of transparency and market integrity offered by the OTC Markets Group.”

About FORTE MINERALS CORP.

Forte Minerals is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing a portfolio of high-quality copper (Cu) and gold (Au) assets in Peru. Through a strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., Forte gains access to an extensive pipeline of historically drilled, high-impact targets across the prolific Andean mineral belts. The Company's leadership team brings over 215 years of combined exploration and mining experience throughout the Americas and more than 60 years of collective public company management. This depth of expertise strengthens Forte's ability to identify, acquire, and develop projects that create sustainable long-term value for shareholders, communities, and partners.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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