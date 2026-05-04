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DMK Workers Start REMOVING Tents After Party Slips To Third In Early Trends


2026-05-04 07:00:55
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Disappointment grips Chennai as early election trends show Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam falling to third position. Party workers begin removing tents from the headquarters, signaling fading hopes. The unexpected trend has stunned cadres, raising concerns over performance in the crucial Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026.

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AsiaNet News

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