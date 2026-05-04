GMR Solutions Inc. Announces Launch Of Its Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEWISVILLE, TEXAS, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEWISVILLE, TEXAS, May 4, 2026 – GMR Solutions Inc. (“GMR”) today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 31,914,893 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price for the Class A common stock is expected to be between $22.00 and $25.00 per share.

GMR expects to grant the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,787,233 shares of its Class A common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. GMR has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“GMRS.”

GMR intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem certain outstanding shares of its Series B preferred stock, with any remaining net proceeds, together with the net proceeds from a $350.0 million concurrent private placement transaction and cash on hand, to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under Global Medical Response, Inc.'s first lien term loan due 2032.

J.P. Morgan, KKR Capital Markets LLC, BofA Securities, Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup, Evercore ISI, Morgan Stanley, and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-runners for the offering and Capital One Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Regions Securities LLC and Strong Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by email at... and..., KKR Capital Markets LLC, by telephone at (212) 750-8300 or by email to..., or BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, Email:....

A registration statement, including the prospectus, relating to the securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. The securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About GMR Solutions Inc.

GMR is the nation's largest provider of emergency medical services (“EMS”), delivering EMS and other essential out-of-hospital care in rural and urban communities that represent more than 60% of the U.S. population. As the only national, fully integrated, air and ground EMS provider, GMR operates in approximately 1,400 counties across the country. A recognized innovator, GMR develops new solutions to meet evolving industry needs and expand access to high-quality care. With roughly 34,000 team members, GMR supports roughly 5.5 million patient encounters annually and performs a critical care intervention every 89 seconds. Its family of solutions includes ambulance EMS provider American Medical Response, as well as multiple air EMS organizations including Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corporation, and AirMed International.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on GMR's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith and GMR believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that these expectations, beliefs, and projections will result or be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, and other factors, many of which are beyond GMR's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in GMR's filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended from time to time, under the caption“Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. GMR undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

CONTACT: Kirsten Gurmendi Global Medical Response 877.418.2980... Krister Sorenson, Vice President, Investor Relations Global Medical Response...