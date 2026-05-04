ESG Investing Market Estimated To Reach USD 186,930 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The ESG investing market has reached a critical inflection point, transitioning from a niche values-aligned philosophy to a mainstream portfolio construction discipline embedded across the world's largest pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and asset managers, with the U.S. market expected to reach USD 71,030 billion by 2035.

Austin, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ESG Investing Market

The mainstreaming of ESG investing is being driven by a convergence of normative investor preferences, mounting analytical evidence that material ESG risks translate directly into financial outcomes, and a rapidly expanding regulatory backdrop introducing mandatory disclosure requirements across the EU, UK, and U.S. that are generating the volume and consistency of comparable ESG data required for genuine integration into institutional investment models.









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The U.S. ESG Investing Market is projected to grow from USD 14,370 Billion in 2025 to USD 71,030 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 17.20%.

Despite intensifying state-level anti-ESG legislative activity, the institutional landscape continues to advance at a different trajectory - with BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, and Fidelity sustaining their sustainable product development programs, and major public pension funds including CalPERS and CalSTRS maintaining comprehensive ESG integration frameworks. The SEC's mandatory climate disclosure rules establishing requirements for material climate risk and greenhouse gas emissions reporting in annual filings are laying the foundation for audit-quality ESG data that will strengthen and defend institutional ESG integration across U.S. portfolios going forward.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

ESG Integration held the dominant type share of approximately 40% in 2025, since systematically integrating environmental, social, and governance issues into fundamental analysis of finance has become common practice among institutional asset managers worldwide. Due to its non-exclusionary approach, which does not limit universe construction and hence avoids tracking errors and risks related to screening, ESG Integration has been adopted extensively within fiduciary approaches to investment in all key regions. Green Bonds were expected to register the fastest CAGR of 23.82% up to 2035, due to a perfect fit with economic rationale for issuers as well as investors. Sovereign green bonds yield curves issued in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and EU countries have helped to establish prices and liquidity for corporate green bonds, and the EU Green Bond Standard certification is driving institutional fixed income flows into sustainable bonds.

By Investor Type

Institutional Investors will maintain the largest market share of about 56%, driven by the inherent traits of pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and endowments that have the natural benefit of long-term investing horizon, which is aligned well with the long-term nature of financial materiality of ESG risks. The fiduciary regimes in the EU, UK, and increasing number of countries around the world include recognition of the practice of integrating ESG risk management into portfolio management as part of best practices. The Retail Investors segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of about 20.89% until 2035, driven by the change in priorities of investment generation and influx of young adults into their prime investing age, combined with increasing use of low-cost ESG ETFs and robo-advisors' sustainable portfolios.

By Application

In 2025, the Environmental segment accounted for the largest application share, based on growing institutional allocation into climate risk management and equity and fixed income financing of carbon reduction strategies. The integrated ESG application segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.65% in the global market from 2026 to 2035, as sophisticated institutional investors seem more inclined to embrace a holistic multi-factor ESG framework for simultaneous assessments of environmental, social and governance dimensions rather than focusing on one pillar individually.

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Regional Insights:

The North American region contributed to about 38% of the global market for ESG investments in 2025, led by the huge asset base within institutions in the United States and a highly progressive pension fund sector in Canada with respect to ESG. CPP Investments from Canada, with over CAD 600 billion under management, has pledged to achieve a net-zero portfolio by 2050 and decarbonization milestones along the way with annual reports on climate transition risk exposure in alignment with the TCFD and ISSB frameworks. Although political differences within the United States in regard to ESG investment practices have affected marketing terminology, leading ESG firms are still making strides.

The Asia Pacific region represents the most rapidly developing regional ESG investment market, with a projected growth rate surpassing 19% CAGR over the forecast period of up to 2035. The Japanese Government Pension Investment Fund, being the world's largest pension fund with assets amounting to roughly USD 1.5 trillion, has been one of the most influential institutions promoting ESG investment within the region, due to its ESG equity portfolio management approach and involvement in corporate governance practices. China is actively developing its green bonds market, with both Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges requiring corporations to make ESG disclosures.

Expanding Mandatory Disclosure Frameworks and Institutional Climate Risk Management Driving Structural ESG Investment Growth Globally

The most important structuring factor in the ESG investing market is the increasing presence of mandatory sustainability disclosure and reporting regulations which are turning ESG into an obligation and not a voluntary measure and affecting an increasing number of companies around the world. Around 50,000 companies based in Europe will be obligated to provide comprehensive sustainability reports following the new rules introduced through the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive issued by the EU, starting with 2025, and this is one of the biggest expansions in the field of corporate sustainability reporting in history. The Sustainability Disclosure Standards formulated by the IFRS, and supported by the International Organization of Securities Commissions, have been implemented in more than 20 different jurisdictions representing 55% of global GDP.

Key Players:



BlackRock, Inc.

Vanguard Group, Inc.

State Street Global Advisors

Fidelity Investments

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Amundi S.A.

UBS Asset Management

Schroders plc

Pimco (Pacific Investment Management Company)

Calvert Research and Management

Nuveen Investments (TIAA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management

Dimensional Fund Advisors

Northern Trust Asset Management

Wellington Management Group LLP

Legg Mason (Franklin Templeton)

PGIM (Prudential Financial) DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

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Recent Developments:

In 2026, BlackRock launched its Transition Capital platform, a USD 50 billion initiative targeting direct investment in industrial decarbonization across steel, cement, and chemicals sectors - one of the largest institutional commitments to transition finance and a benchmark for how major asset managers are evolving ESG integration toward active impact capital deployment.

In 2025, the International Sustainability Standards Board published supplementary guidance on industry-specific ESG disclosure metrics for financial services, energy, and materials sectors, building on IFRS S1 and S2 foundations and providing the detailed sectoral benchmarks institutional investors require for portfolio-level climate and ESG risk analysis.

Read Other Related Reports:

Sustainable Finance Market

ESG Reporting Software Market

Alternative Data Market

Sustainability Management Software Market

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