Three-Month Interim Report (Q1) 2026 (Unaudited)
|Growth
|In DKKm
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|Local currencies
|Reported currency
|Revenue
|1,771
|1,522
|18%
|16%
|EBIT
|570
|469
|22%
|22%
|EBIT margin – %
|32%
|31%
Allergy+ strategy highlights
- Successful outcome of phase 2 trial with the peanut tablet progresses development into phase 3, expected to be initiated in late 2026. The roll-out of the house dust mite (HDM) allergy and tree pollen allergy tablets for children continue to perform well. Prescriptions to children and adolescents increasingly contributed to tablet sales growth in Q1. New approvals for neffy® nasal adrenaline spray: 2 mg version in Canada and 1 mg version in the EU. Further market launches are imminent.
2026 full-year outlook
With reference to company release no 9/2026, the full-year financial outlook has been upgraded reflecting a strong underlying momentum for tablet sales and reduced risks associated with price and rebate adjustments in 2026:
- Revenue is now expected to grow by 13-16% (previously 11-15% growth) in local currencies, based on growth across sales regions and product lines.
- The EBIT margin is now expected at around 26% (previously 25%). ALK's long-term financial ambitions remain unchanged.
Commenting on the Q1 results, CEO Peter Halling said:“ALK's continued double-digit growth in Q1 reflects our firm commitment to improving the lives of allergy sufferers worldwide. Our focus on expanding patient access, operational excellence, and innovation has delivered strong results and reinforces our leadership in the specialty allergy market. The positive phase 2 peanut allergy trial results underscore ALK's scientific capabilities and present new opportunities for patients and stakeholders. We remain well positioned to deliver sustainable value, today and in the years ahead.”
Hørsholm, 4 May 2026
ALK-Abelló A/S
For further information, contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434
ALK is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors today at 5.00 p.m. (CEST) at which Management will review the financial results and the outlook. The conference call will be audio cast on where the relevant presentation will be available shortly before the call begins.
To register for the conference call, please use this link and follow the registration instructions. You will receive an email from... with dial-in details, including a passcode and a pin code. Please make sure to whitelist... and/or check your spam filter. We advise you to register well in advance and to call in before 16.55 p.m. (CEST).
Attachment
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Company release_10_26UK_040526_Q1 26 interim report
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