Norda Stelo Accelerates Global Growth Ambitions Through Strategic Partnership With Groupe Snef

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QUÉBEC CITY, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norda Stelo today announces that Groupe Snef, through its engineering subsidiary Ekium, has made a strategic investment in the company. The investment positions the Québec-based consulting engineering firm as Groupe Snef's North American platform and strengthens Norda Stelo's ability to accelerate its growth in new markets, while preserving its identity, governance and Canadian roots.

This strategic partnership marks a turning point for Norda Stelo, strengthening its position by combining its recognized expertise with the advanced capabilities of a major European group with more than 120 years of history. Norda Stelo will retain its headquarters in Québec City, its executive leadership team and an independent board of directors, maintaining the agility, client proximity and culture that define the firm.

Founded in 1905 in Marseille, Groupe Snef is now one of the leading industrial groups operating in the energy, automation, and digital technology sectors. Its subsidiary Ekium is recognized for its expertise in industrial engineering, particularly in electrification, automation, and process decarbonization. Together, Groupe Snef and Ekium support industrial facilities across several strategic regions.

Expanded Capabilities, Locally and Internationally

“This strategic alliance with Groupe Snef will allow us to go faster and further. It broadens our access to markets, strengthens our execution capacity and brings us closer to our ambition of becoming a global leader in asset sustainability, while remaining fully in control of our strategy and corporate culture,” said Alex Brisson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norda Stelo.

Access to Groupe Snef's network creates concrete opportunities in Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Latin America, while reinforcing Norda Stelo's presence in North America.

A Structuring Partnership Serving Industrial Transformation

The partnership with Ekium will enhance Norda Stelo's ability to support clients in the mining, metallurgy, energy and port sectors, all of which are experiencing strong growth in North America. By combining their complementary expertise, the companies will be able to offer an integrated approach across the full asset lifecycle with expanded capabilities in sustainable productivity and the energy transition.

“Norda Stelo stands out for the quality of its teams and strategic vision. This alliance reflects a shared ambition for sustainable growth and long-term development in North America,” said Stéphane Corteel, Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Snef.

The partnership underscores the strength of expertise developed in Québec and its relevance to some of the defining challenges of our time. Against a backdrop of shifting value chains and increasingly diversified economic partnerships, the announcement demonstrates how a Québec firm can attract a leading international partner while maintaining its independence.

Norda Stelo's distinctive positioning, including its B Corp certification, recognition as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and integrated approach to sustainable engineering, makes it a benchmark firm ready to enter a new phase of global growth.

About Norda Stelo

Norda Stelo, a consulting engineering firm founded in Québec City in 1963, employs nearly 900 people and operates in key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, and natural resources.

It stands out through an impact-driven engineering approach focused on asset sustainability, aiming to extend the lifespan of infrastructure and reduce its environmental footprint. Certified B Corp, the firm integrates ESG criteria into its projects and supports clients in achieving carbon neutrality.

Supported by strategic acquisitions, including Planifika (asset planning), CWA Engineers (port infrastructure and transportation), and InnovExplo (mining expertise), Norda Stelo has expanded and integrated its capabilities across the entire critical metals value chain, from site to port. It positions itself as a leading partner in sustainable engineering.

About Snef/Ekium

Groupe Snef is a French leader in engineering and construction management, integration and maintenance of electrical and mechanical systems, design and manufacturing of industrial solutions, digital transformation, data management and cybersecurity, as well as publishing and integrating software specialized in design, product lifecycle, and performance management.

Groupe Snef serves the energy, marine, industrial, and complex infrastructure sectors.

Snef Group companies generate €2.2 billion in revenue and employ 16,000 people across 30 countries.

Clovis Valade

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