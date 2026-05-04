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Release Of First Quarter Results 2026


2026-05-04 06:16:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statkraft AS will publish its first quarter 2026 results on Thursday 7 May 2026 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

The quarterly report and presentation material will be made available on Statkraft's website and through Oslo Stock Exchange's information system (NewsWeb) .

Webcast
A webcast presentation of the results will be held at 10:30 a.m. CEST at . The presentation will be held in English.

For further information, please contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Investor contact, tel.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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