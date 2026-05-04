Release Of First Quarter Results 2026
The quarterly report and presentation material will be made available on Statkraft's website and through Oslo Stock Exchange's information system (NewsWeb) .
Webcast
A webcast presentation of the results will be held at 10:30 a.m. CEST at . The presentation will be held in English.
For further information, please contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Investor contact, tel.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: ...
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