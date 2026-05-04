SCCG Management Appoints Ivo Dimitrov As Vice President Of Strategy And Operations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SCCG Management, a leading global advisory firm specializing in the gaming industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ivo Dimitrov as Vice President of Strategy and Operations, effective immediately.

Ivo brings over 18 years of professional experience spanning sports betting, product management, trading, operations, and commercial strategy. He joins SCCG from Pragmatic Play Sports, where he served as Senior Sportsbook Operations Manager and established a new cross-functional role at the center of the company's B2B sportsbook business. In that capacity, he built and led operational readiness processes, managed a portfolio of third-party vendor relationships, and drove measurable commercial impact through cost optimization, reporting improvements, and stronger alignment between product, trading, and finance.

Prior to Pragmatic Play, Ivo held product and operations leadership roles at Sportradar, where he spent over six years as a Product Owner and Product Manager across the company's Managed Platform Services division. He led product launches across multiple jurisdictions and channels, managed the company's omnichannel sportsbook solution, and drove retail innovation across international markets. Earlier, he served as Managing Director and Head of Online at a leading sports betting operator in South-East Europe, where he delivered a threefold increase in online business through digital marketing, customer acquisition strategy, and international expansion across the region.

Ivo's earlier career includes roles in strategic consulting at Affinia Volo in New York and equity research at GLG Partners, a leading Mayfair-based hedge fund in London, giving him a grounding in commercial strategy and capital markets that he brings to his work in gaming today.

In his new role at SCCG, Ivo will focus on strategic advisory, go-to-market execution, and partnership development for SCCG's client-partners across established and emerging regulated markets. A core part of his mandate will be driving the implementation of Operational AI across SCCG's advisory practice, helping client-partners leverage intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and AI-driven tools to improve decision-making, streamline operations, and unlock new revenue opportunities across their sports betting and iGaming businesses.

Operating from SCCG's European base, Ivo will strengthen the firm's global presence while supporting its growing portfolio of sports betting and iGaming ventures.

“Ivo is exactly the kind of leader we need as SCCG continues to expand its global reach,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management.“He combines deep sportsbook expertise with sharp commercial instincts and real operational credibility. He has built products, managed vendors, launched in new markets, and driven commercial results at every stage of his career. That end-to-end experience is rare and valuable. I am thrilled to welcome him to the team at a moment when SCCG is moving faster than ever.”

“SCCG's ability to connect the right people, products, and opportunities across the global gaming ecosystem is unmatched, and the breadth of what the team is building right now is exactly the environment I want to contribute to,” said Ivo Dimitrov.“I am excited to bring my operational and strategic experience to the team and to help SCCG's client-partners navigate the next wave of growth in sports betting, iGaming, and beyond.”

Ivo holds a BSc (Hons) in Economics and Management from Aston University, UK, and has completed the Software Product Management specialization from the University of Alberta.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 33 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. Learn More

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