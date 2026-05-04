Saniflow Corp. Expands Online Partner Initiative To Strengthen Digital Distribution Network

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Saniflow Corp., a leading U.S. manufacturer of eco-friendly commercial hand dryers and baby changing stations, has announced the promotion of their Online Partner Expansion Initiative, aimed at building strategic partnerships with e-commerce platforms, distributors, and suppliers across North America.

As part of this initiative, Saniflow is actively seeking to expand its network of authorized online partners to make its premium restroom products more accessible to a wider range of customers - from architects and contractors to facility managers and procurement teams in sectors such as education, restaurant chains, hospitality, and transportation.

Currently, Saniflow's products can already be found on leading platforms such as Allied Hand Dryers, ULINE, Bargreen Ellingson, Wayfair, and Zoro. Building on this strong foundation, the company's goal is to bring its innovative, sustainable, and design-forward restroom solutions to even more digital marketplaces nationwide.

“Expanding our online partnerships allows us to better serve the growing demand for high-quality, touchless restroom products,” said Samantha Layedra, the Sales and Project Coordinator for Saniflow Corp.“Our mission is to make modern, efficient, and environmentally responsible solutions available to every type of facility - from small businesses to large-scale institutions.”

Saniflow's product lineup is known for combining modern European design with eco-conscious engineering, including models equipped with HEPA filtration, Ion Hygienic® technology, and BioCote® antimicrobial protection. The company's versatile collection of hand dryers and baby changing stations complements any product catalog by offering:

- Competitive pricing without compromising quality

- Sleek, modern designs that appeal to architects and designers

- Energy-efficient performance that supports sustainability goals

Saniflow's online partners benefit from flexible drop-shipping options, full EDI integration, and a dedicated marketing support team to streamline onboarding and maximize product visibility. Additionally, Saniflow's customer service team is considered to be top-tier, with rapid response times and lead-times on products.

“By partnering with Saniflow, distributors and e-commerce retailers can easily expand their offerings with products that resonate with today's sustainability-driven marketplace,” Samantha added.“It's a win-win for both businesses and the end users they serve.”

For online distributors interested in becoming an authorized Saniflow partner, visit

or contact... to request a partnership packet and digital catalog.

About Saniflow Corp.

Saniflow Corp., a division of Mediclinics S.A. (Barcelona, Spain), has been providing high-performance restroom solutions across North America since 2003. With nearly five decades of engineering excellence from their parent company Mediclinics, Saniflow specializes in eco-friendly, ADA-compliant hand dryers and baby changing stations designed for commercial and high-traffic facilities. Each product is built to meet the strictest international quality and safety standards while promoting sustainability, hygiene, and efficiency.