Metal Matrix Composite Market On Pace To Reach US$6.2 Bn By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.1% -Persistence Market Research

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global maleic anhydride market is poised for steady expansion over the next several years, supported by increasing demand across construction, automotive, packaging, agriculture, and specialty chemical industries. Maleic anhydride is a versatile organic compound widely used as an intermediate in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, lubricating additives, copolymers, and specialty chemicals. Its growing relevance in industrial manufacturing and downstream applications continues to strengthen its global market outlook.

According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global maleic anhydride market size is likely to be valued at US$4.4 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach US$6.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. The market's growth trajectory is being fueled by rising infrastructure development, increasing vehicle production, expanding use of composites, and higher demand for performance chemicals worldwide.

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Rising Demand from Construction Sector

One of the key growth drivers for the maleic anhydride market is its widespread use in the production of unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), which are extensively utilized in construction materials. UPR-based composites are used in pipes, tanks, panels, sanitary ware, and structural components due to their corrosion resistance, durability, and lightweight properties.

With rapid urbanization and increasing investment in residential and commercial infrastructure, especially in emerging economies, the demand for construction-grade composites is accelerating. This trend is expected to create sustained opportunities for maleic anhydride manufacturers through 2033.

Automotive Industry Boosting Consumption

The automotive and transportation industry is another major contributor to market growth. Maleic anhydride is used in automotive composites, coatings, adhesives, lubricating oil additives, and engineering plastics. As automakers increasingly focus on lightweight vehicles for better fuel efficiency and lower emissions, the use of composite materials is expanding significantly.

Additionally, the growth of electric vehicles is creating fresh demand for lightweight and heat-resistant materials, further supporting the use of maleic anhydride derivatives in next-generation mobility solutions.

Strong Momentum in Packaging Applications

Packaging is emerging as an important end-use segment for maleic anhydride. The material is used in specialty polymers, coatings, and adhesives that enhance packaging durability and performance. Demand from food packaging, consumer goods, and industrial packaging continues to rise as manufacturers seek advanced materials that improve barrier properties and product protection.

As global e-commerce expands, the need for durable and lightweight packaging solutions is expected to further contribute to market growth.

Growing Importance in Agriculture and Chemicals

Maleic anhydride also plays a crucial role in agriculture and chemical synthesis. It is used in the production of crop protection agents, surfactants, fumaric acid, malic acid, and various industrial intermediates. Rising agricultural productivity needs and increasing demand for specialty chemicals are likely to create additional growth avenues.

The chemical industry's continued focus on high-performance materials and value-added derivatives is expected to keep maleic anhydride demand robust throughout the forecast period.

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Shift Toward Sustainable Production Technologies

Environmental concerns and sustainability goals are prompting manufacturers to adopt cleaner and more efficient production methods. Traditionally, maleic anhydride has been produced using benzene oxidation, but the market has largely shifted toward n-butane oxidation, which offers better economics and reduced environmental impact.

Companies are also investing in energy-efficient processes, catalyst improvements, and emissions reduction technologies to align with stricter regulatory standards and corporate sustainability commitments.

Expanding Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and parts of the Middle East are witnessing rapid industrialization, urban development, and rising manufacturing investments. These factors are significantly increasing demand for construction materials, transportation products, and industrial chemicals.

Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia are expected to remain attractive growth centers for maleic anhydride producers looking to expand capacity and strengthen regional supply chains.

Innovation in Composite Materials

Technological advancements in fiberglass reinforced plastics, engineered resins, and specialty polymers are further enhancing the importance of maleic anhydride. Manufacturers are developing advanced resin systems with improved strength, heat resistance, and durability for use in renewable energy, marine, transportation, and industrial applications.

This innovation-driven demand is expected to create new long-term opportunities for producers and downstream users alike.

Supply Chain Optimization and Capacity Expansion

Leading manufacturers are increasingly focused on capacity expansion, strategic partnerships, and supply chain localization. As demand rises globally, companies are strengthening production footprints near high-growth markets to improve responsiveness and reduce logistics costs.

This trend is particularly relevant in regions where infrastructure and automotive production are growing rapidly, ensuring stable supply of maleic anhydride and related derivatives.

Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

. n-Butane

. Benzene

By Production Process

. n-Butane Oxidation

. Benzene Oxidation

By Application

. Unsaturated Polyester Resins

. 1,4-Butanediol

. Lubricating Oil Additives

. Copolymers

. Surfactants & Plasticizers

. Fumaric Acid & Malic Acid

. Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride

. Others

By End-Use

. Construction

. Automotive & Transportation

. Packaging

. Textile

. Agriculture

. Food & Beverage

. Pharmaceuticals

. Electrical & Electronics

. Others

By Regions

. North America

. Europe

. East Asia

. South Asia & Oceania

. Latin America

. Middle East & Africa

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Competitive Landscape

✦ Huntsman Corporation

✦ LANXESS AG

✦ Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

✦ Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

✦ Polynt-Reichhold Group

✦ BASF SE

✦ Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

✦ Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

✦ IG Petrochemicals Ltd.

✦ MOL Hungarian Oil & Gas Plc

Future Outlook

The global maleic anhydride market is expected to witness stable and sustained growth through 2033 as industries increasingly rely on durable composites, specialty chemicals, and performance materials. Rising construction investments, automotive innovation, agricultural demand, and sustainability-focused production upgrades will continue to shape market dynamics.

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