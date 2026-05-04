Tamil Nadu Poll Rumours Trigger Disturbing Act: TVK Chief Vijay's Fan Attempts Suicide In Krishnagiri

MENAFN - Live Mint) A disturbing incident has been reported from Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, where a 28-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide after hearing rumours about actor-turned-politician Vijay facing defeat in the ongoing Assembly elections.

According to a report by The Times of India, the man, identified as K Mahendran, reportedly slit his throat in an extreme act of distress. The incident took place just hours before the official counting of votes began.

Police officials said Mahendran was deeply affected by speculation circulating about the electoral prospects of Vijay, who recently entered politics. The rumours, which were not officially confirmed, appear to have triggered an emotional reaction leading to the self-harm attempt.

Rescued by locals, undergoing treatment

Eyewitnesses at the scene acted quickly to prevent further harm. Mahendran was rescued by bystanders and rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Krishnagiri, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

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A police officer from the Krishnagiri Town Police Station confirmed the sequence of events, stating that locals intervened in time and ensured that the injured man received immediate medical attention. His condition remains under observation.

Vijay's political entry draws intense public emotion

The incident comes at a time when Vijay's political journey has been under intense public and media scrutiny. The popular actor launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), marking a significant shift from cinema to active politics.

Known for his strong fan base across Tamil Nadu, Vijay's entry into the political arena has generated widespread enthusiasm, particularly among younger voters. For many supporters, his appeal extends beyond films, with some viewing him as a potential alternative in the state's political landscape.

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However, the Krishnagiri incident highlights how political developments, especially involving high-profile figures, can evoke strong emotional reactions among followers.

Election day tensions and spread of rumours

The timing of the incident is significant, coinciding with the tense atmosphere surrounding election result day. As counting begins, supporters of various political parties closely track early trends and projections, often reacting to partial or unverified information.

Authorities and election observers have consistently urged the public to rely only on official updates released by the Election Commission, cautioning against the rapid spread of misinformation, particularly on social media platforms.

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Unverified claims and speculative narratives often gain traction during such high-stakes moments, sometimes leading to panic or emotional distress among politically engaged citizens.

Conflicting trends and exit poll predictions

Early trends and projections have added to the charged atmosphere. While several exit polls have predicted a second consecutive victory for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, one survey by Axis My India suggested a possible surge in support for TVK.

The poll indicated that Vijay's party could emerge as a significant player, potentially winning around 100 seats in the 234-member Assembly, just short of the majority mark of 118. Such projections have further intensified public interest and speculation.

A reminder against reacting to unverified information

The Krishnagiri episode serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with reacting to unverified information, particularly during politically sensitive periods. Officials have reiterated the importance of maintaining calm and waiting for confirmed results before drawing conclusions.

As counting progresses and official results begin to emerge, authorities continue to appeal for restraint among the public to avoid similar incidents.