MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) American Eagle Gold Thanks Lake Babine Nation for Providing Public Support of Proposed Acquisition of Pacific Booker Minerals

May 04, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: American Eagle Gold Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) (" American Eagle " or the " Company ") is pleased to acknowledge the Lake Babine Nation's expressed support for American Eagle Gold's proposed acquisition of Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. ("Pacific Booker"), and welcomes the opportunity to meaningfully re-engage on the Morrison Project.

"We are honoured by the trust placed in us by Chief Wilf, the Lake Babine Nation Council, and the broader community. Advancing the Morrison Project responsibly demands more than technical expertise, it requires the confidence and partnership of the Nations on whose territory we seek to operate. Indigenous partnership is foundational to responsible resource development in Canada. Trust is earned, not given, and we are committed to a continued relationship with the Lake Babine Nation that is enduring, transparent, and mutually beneficial," said Anthony Moreau, Chief Executive Officer of American Eagle Gold Corp.

About American Eagle Gold Corp.

American Eagle Gold Corp. is focused on advancing its NAK copper-gold porphyry project in central British Columbia, Canada. With substantial financial resources, strong strategic backing from South32, Teck, Eric Sprott, and Ore Group, and a growing technical foundation at NAK, the Company is positioned to pursue district-scale value creation in one of Canada's most important copper-gold belts.