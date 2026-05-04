Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Receives $475,000 Commitment From TD Bank Group To Support Youth With Disabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two-year investment will help young people transition from pediatric to adult health and support services

TORONTO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital (Holland Bloorview) is strengthening support for young people with disabilities transitioning to adulthood, thanks to a two-year, $475,000 commitment from TD Bank Group (TD).

The transition to adulthood for young people with disabilities and developmental differences can be an extremely challenging time – one that has been described by some clients and their families as akin to“falling off a cliff.” Upon turning 18, most young people experience several transitions, including school, employment, benefits and funding status, as well as a whole new health-care system. Suddenly, they are faced with serious gaps in supports and services, long waitlists and numerous financial, social and physical barriers to accessibility and inclusion.

“We are so grateful to TD for their commitment to help young people with disabilities across Ontario gain access to critical supports as they navigate this challenging period. Inclusion is a key pillar of our Together We Dare campaign. If we can scale and spread our programs, more kids can receive the care they need, where and when they need it,” said Sandra Hawken, president and CEO, Holland Bloorview Foundation.

Holland Bloorview's Bridging to Adulthood helps ensure young people with disabilities and developmental differences experience a more equitable and inclusive transition to adulthood. Transitions programs provide customized, wraparound supports for clients and their families before, during and after the move to adult services, building self-determination and resilience.

Funding from TD will help Holland Bloorview expand the number of community agencies it partners with in this vital work. This means increased transition supports to additional groups so that more young people can have a well-supported, equitable and inclusive bridge to adult services – including a renewed sense of belonging and independence.

"Turning 18 shouldn't mean losing the supports young people rely on," said Steve Banquier, Managing Director & Head, Prime Brokerage, TD Securities. "TD is proud to support Holland Bloorview's Bridging to Adulthood program, which helps youth with disabilities navigate a period of change and stay connected to the support they need as they move forward."

By embedding best practices, expanding equitable resources and building collaborative transitions, Holland Bloorview's Bridging to Adulthood supports better long-term health and life outcomes, fuelling meaningful change for young people with disabilities while accelerating disability inclusion and working towards health equity.

Learn more about Holland Bloorview's Bridging to Adulthood transitions supports and services and how Together We Dare, the largest campaign for childhood disability in Canada, is helping build a healthier, more inclusive and equitable world for children with disabilities and developmental differences.

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About Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

At Holland Bloorview we believe in creating a world where all youth and children belong. As Canada's hospital for children with disabilities, we combine world-class care, transformational research and academic leadership in pediatric disability. Every year we help over 9,500 kids and youth with disabilities and complex medical needs access care that focuses on their physical, mental and emotional well-being, and we power their infinite potential and possibility. Together we dream big. Together we dare to shape the future of disability health care for kids. For more information or to donate, please visit .

CONTACT: Erin Pooley Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital 647-406-3567...