Insider Information: Siili Solutions Plc's CEO Changes

Siili Solutions Plc Inside information 4 May 2026 at 12:45 EEST

The Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc and CEO Tomi Pienimäki have agreed that Pienimäki will leave his position as Siili Solutions Plc's CEO. Siili's Board of Directors has today appointed Markku Savusalo as the interim CEO. Savusalo has worked at Siili since 2015, latest in the position of VP Digital Engineering business line. Process for the selection of the new CEO has been started.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors I want to thank Tomi for leading Siili into a new strategic phase during the past four years. In the next development phase of the company we will strengthen the strategy implementation, creation of customer value and internationalization to accelerate profitable growth,” says Harry Brade, Chair of the Board of Directors.

“I want to thank all Siilis and our customers for the past years. Together we have built Siili a strong position as the frontrunner of the AI transformation. This sets a good base for the next phase of the company,” says Tomi Pienimäki.

Siili Solutions Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Harry Brade, Chair of the Board of Directors

phone: +358 40 844 6704, email: brade(at)lamy

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media



Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.