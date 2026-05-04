Melco Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report“RISE To Go Above & Beyond”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MACAU, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment published its 2025 Sustainability Report, titled“RISE to Go Above & Beyond”. The report outlines the Company's significant developments in environmental stewardship, community engagement, and transparent corporate governance.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said,“Since launching our RISE sustainability strategy in 2019, our ambition has been clear: to integrate sustainability into how Melco operates, not as a parallel agenda, but as part of the business itself. What began as commitments and targets has evolved into systems and practices embedded into how our Colleagues work on a day-to-day basis. Maintaining consistency in how we govern, operate and deliver requires continued discipline and a clear understanding of both the opportunities and the constraints ahead. Together with our teams, and our ecosystem of suppliers and partners, we are committed to enhancing the positive impact we can create.”

Demonstrating a commitment to rigorous disclosure, the 2025 report adopts a double materiality assessment, ranking sustainability issues by their impact on Melco's global value chain and influence on its enterprise value. The Company has integrated its Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) responses into the IFRS S2 framework, and achieved external verification for all environmental data, including Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Key performance highlights from Melco's latest“RISE to go Above & Beyond” sustainability report include:

Restoring Our World



Energy efficiency measures across all properties have accumulated annualized savings of over 71.7 million kWh, equivalent to the electricity consumption of over 10,000 homes

Water efficiency measures have accumulated annualized savings of over 290,000m3, equivalent to saving 116 Olympic-sized swimming pools of water

Solar panels installed across properties generate close to 10,000MWh annually, equivalent to powering 1,900 households per year

Electric and hybrid vehicles represent 65% of total fleet, with 154 electric charging stations across all properties

Waste diversion rate from recycling and composting has increased from 4% to 18% since 2019

Composted over 1,400 tonnes of food waste with on-site composters since 2019

Recycled over 1.7 tonnes of playing cards across Macau, Manila and Cyprus in 2025 Installed Winnow AI technology to track food waste in employee dining rooms. Plate waste on average across properties in Macau and Manila reduced by 4% in grams per cover in 2025 compared to previous year

Inspiring our Communities



Mobilized over 4,100 Colleagues to participate in 486 volunteering activities worldwide through the Simple Acts of Kindness program

Engaged over 3,000 Colleagues in Melco's REACH! Sports initiatives to promote physical health, while supporting more than 700 employees through the Company's Feel Better mental wellness seminars and individualized counseling

Fostered continuous professional growth by delivering over 763,000 learning hours across over 1,400 courses, resulting in more than 783,000 training enrollments Contributed over US$19.17 million to champion local communities, support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and preserve vital culture and heritage initiatives

Sustaining our Supply Chain



Maintained target of sourcing 100% OEKO-TEX® certified bed & bath linen in 2025. OEKO-TEX® certification guarantees textile products are tested and free from harmful substances, ensuring they are safe for human health and the environment

Ahead of the target of procuring 50% Green or Amber rated chemicals in 2025 and achieved procurement of 80%, with Green chemicals comprising 65%. Categorized in a traffic-light rating system-Green, Amber or Red-based on the extent that these substances are persistent, bio-accumulative and toxic to human health and ecosystems

16% of sustainable seafood was procured in 2025. The group strengthened the evaluation process of seafood sourcing in the reporting year, including through onsite audits of seafood suppliers. Internal seafood guidelines prioritize certifications by international bodies such as the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), Global Aquaculture Alliance-Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), the GLOBAL G.A.P Aquaculture Certification and other standards 97% cage-free whole eggs procured in 2025. Cage-free eggs are produced by hens that are free to roam in barns and natural environments, rather than being confined to small cages

Empowering our Business



In 2025, the Environmental Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (ESCSR) Committee was established at the Board level

Aligned the Company's Enterprise Risk Management and double materiality processes

For global data privacy oversight, in the reporting year, we deployed the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) system across all operations, enhancing threat detection, responsiveness and cyber resilience Strengthened the group's cybersecurity technical response capabilities by expanding our cross-functional Information Security and IT team

Ratings, Awards & Recognition



Achieved S&P Global 2025 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) score of 66/100, an increase of 9 points from previous year. Melco is placed 96th percentile in industry group and was published in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for its 2025 CSA score

Achieved B score for Climate CDP and A- for Water CDP. A- was achieved for the CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment (SEA)

Achieved BREEAM“Excellent” ratings for design and construction stage for both Studio City Phase 2 and City of Dreams Mediterranean Attained Green Key Award & Green Hotel Award for Studio City, NÜWA, Morpheus and The Countdown

Melco's commitment to a climate-fit and equitable future remains steadfast as it continues to integrate industry-leading sustainability practices across the Company's global operations.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams ( ) and Altira Macau ( ), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( ), the only non-casino based operation of electronic gaming machines in Macau. In addition, the Company operates Studio City ( ), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( ), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus ( ) and licensed satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the“Cyprus Casinos”). In South Asia, the Company operates the casino and manages the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka ( ), an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For more information about the Company, please visit .

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

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