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Dr. Sandeep Marwah Invited To Join Advisory Board Of IFIA Rural Smart Village Centres
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: In a significant recognition of his outstanding contribution to media, education, and nation-building, Dr. Sandeep Marwah has been formally invited to join the Advisory Board of the IFIA Rural Smart Village Centres (RSVC), an ambitious initiative under the aegis of IFIA Bharat. The program is closely connected to the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India under the Prime Minister's Office.
The formal invitation was extended by Anand Kannan, President of IFIA Bharat, and presented by Dr. Karthik Ramesh, Advisory Chair for International Expansion & Innovation and Board Member of IFIA Bharat.
In his communication, Dr. Ramesh expressed immense confidence in Dr. Marwah's ability to contribute meaningfully to the initiative.“We are pleased to invite Dr. Sandeep Marwah to join the Advisory Board of the IFIA Rural Smart Village Centres for strategic guidance across North India. His vast experience and visionary leadership will greatly strengthen our mission of building smart, self-reliant, and innovation-driven rural ecosystems,” he stated.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah is a globally acclaimed media personality, founder of Noida Film City, and President of Marwah Studios and AAFT. With multiple world records to his credit, he has trained more than 35,000 media professionals from over 145 countries. His pioneering work in promoting creative education and international cultural diplomacy has earned him worldwide recognition.
The IFIA Rural Smart Village Centres (RSVC) initiative aims to transform rural India through innovation, technology integration, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development. By empowering grassroots communities and fostering local talent, the program envisions a future of inclusive and progressive rural growth.
Dr. Marwah's association with the Advisory Board is expected to bring valuable insights, global perspective, and strategic direction to the initiative, further accelerating its impact across regions.
Expressing gratitude for the honor, Dr. Marwah conveyed his willingness to support the vision of IFIA Bharat and contribute towards strengthening rural innovation and development frameworks in India.
The formal invitation was extended by Anand Kannan, President of IFIA Bharat, and presented by Dr. Karthik Ramesh, Advisory Chair for International Expansion & Innovation and Board Member of IFIA Bharat.
In his communication, Dr. Ramesh expressed immense confidence in Dr. Marwah's ability to contribute meaningfully to the initiative.“We are pleased to invite Dr. Sandeep Marwah to join the Advisory Board of the IFIA Rural Smart Village Centres for strategic guidance across North India. His vast experience and visionary leadership will greatly strengthen our mission of building smart, self-reliant, and innovation-driven rural ecosystems,” he stated.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah is a globally acclaimed media personality, founder of Noida Film City, and President of Marwah Studios and AAFT. With multiple world records to his credit, he has trained more than 35,000 media professionals from over 145 countries. His pioneering work in promoting creative education and international cultural diplomacy has earned him worldwide recognition.
The IFIA Rural Smart Village Centres (RSVC) initiative aims to transform rural India through innovation, technology integration, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development. By empowering grassroots communities and fostering local talent, the program envisions a future of inclusive and progressive rural growth.
Dr. Marwah's association with the Advisory Board is expected to bring valuable insights, global perspective, and strategic direction to the initiative, further accelerating its impact across regions.
Expressing gratitude for the honor, Dr. Marwah conveyed his willingness to support the vision of IFIA Bharat and contribute towards strengthening rural innovation and development frameworks in India.
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