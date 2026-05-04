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Patrizia Biondi

Patrizia Biondi


2026-05-04 05:10:27
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Academic, Visual Arts, University of Sydney
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Multidisciplinary visual artist, researcher, writer.

I explore sociopolitical issues through my art practice and research. My recent work examines the possibilities, challenges and contradictions of environmental art, particularly how cultural, social, economic and political systems inform perceptions of nature, environmental conditions and sustainability solutions.

Experience
  • 2024–present Academic, Visual Arts, University of Sydney
Education
  • 2025 University of Sydney, PhD, Visual Arts

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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