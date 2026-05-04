Patrizia Biondi

I explore sociopolitical issues through my art practice and research. My recent work examines the possibilities, challenges and contradictions of environmental art, particularly how cultural, social, economic and political systems inform perceptions of nature, environmental conditions and sustainability solutions.

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