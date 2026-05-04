A New Initiative In Cyprus: Meditation Bringing Communities Together In The Buffer Zone

Monday, 4 th May 2026

In a quiet yet meaningful step towards fostering harmony on the island, a new cross-community initiative is inviting people from across Cyprus to come together-not through dialogue or debate, but through shared human experience.

Hosted at the Home for Cooperation, located within the United Nations Buffer Zone, this series of workshops and open meditation evenings offers a neutral, inclusive space where individuals from all communities can sit together in stillness.

For over half a century, Cyprus has lived with division. Yet beyond history, politics, and identity, there remains a deeper, unifying truth: a shared human need for peace, safety, connection, and understanding.

This initiative approaches that truth from a different angle.

A Different Approach to Connection

Rather than focusing on discussion or negotiation, these gatherings are designed as experiential spaces.

There are:

no political conversations

no debates

no attempts to resolve differences

Instead, participants are invited to simply sit together, breathe together, and experience a state of calm-side by side.

“Sometimes, peace does not begin with agreement,” says organiser and meditation teacher Rajesh Ananda.“It begins with the ability to be present together, without tension.” )

Why Meditation? A Human-Centred Approach

In times of uncertainty, the human nervous system naturally shifts towards protection-often expressed as stress, fear, or separation.

Meditation addresses this at its root.

Research increasingly shows that meditation can:

regulate the nervous system

reduce stress and emotional reactivity

create a sense of inner stability and safety

When individuals feel calmer within themselves, they tend to become more open, less defensive, and more receptive to others.

From this state, connection arises naturally-without force or expectation.

The Workshop Experience

The cross-community workshops offer a practical introduction to meditation in a simple and accessible format. No prior experience is required.

Participants will have the opportunity to:

learn a straightforward meditation approach

experience guided stillness

develop tools for managing stress and emotional pressure

explore a deeper sense of clarity and inner balance

The focus is not on belief, but on direct experience.

Many attendees report noticeable shifts even after a single session-not because circumstances change, but because their relationship to those circumstances begins to transform.

Free Open Meditation Evenings

Alongside the workshops, a series of free open meditation evenings will take place at the same venue.

These gatherings are intentionally simple and inclusive-open to anyone, regardless of background, belief, or experience.

Participants come together to:

sit in silence

practise a gentle, non-religious chant

meditate as a group

experience a shared atmosphere of calm and presence

There is no discussion or structured interaction-only a shared space of stillness.

“The idea is not to create conversation,” explains the organisers,“but to create a collective field of calm-something that can be felt rather than discussed.”

A Space for Everyone

This initiative is open to:

individuals from all communities across Cyprus

those new to meditation

experienced practitioners

anyone seeking calm, clarity, or connection

Entry to the Buffer Zone requires a valid ID or passport.

While the workshops provide structured learning, the open evenings remain free of charge, with optional donations supporting the continuation of this non-profit initiative.

A Small Step, A Different Direction

This is not positioned as a solution to long-standing complexities.

Rather, it is a small, grounded step-creating an environment where individuals can experience calm together, without expectation.

In a world often shaped by noise and division, the organisers believe that shared stillness offers an alternative starting point.

Because sometimes, unity does not begin with words.

It begins with presence.

Event Details (All are held in the Home for Cooperation)

Location: Home for Cooperation, Markou Drakou 28, Nicosia 1102 - UN BUFFER ZONE

Access: ID or passport required (UN Buffer Zone entry)

Workshops: Introductory meditation sessions (see schedule)

Open Evenings: Free, donation-based participation (see schedule)

Languages: English, Greek (Turkish on some occasions)

For further information, schedules, or media enquiries, please contact:

Rajesh Ananda – [email protected]

Mobile: +357 97 481360



FISU WEBSITE S

English Website:

Greek Website:

Rajesh Author Site:

(EVENTBRITE) LIST OF THESE EVENTS (PUBLISH THIS LINK SO PEOPLE CAN BOOK, PLEASE: