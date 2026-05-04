Chhattisgarh CM Confident Of BJP's Strong Showing In Assembly Elections

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday expressed confidence in the BJP's strong showing in the assembly elections across four states and one Union Territory, including West Bengal and Assam. He highlighted early trends favoring BJP, particularly in West Bengal, and anticipates a clear BJP majority, signalling the end of TMC's rule.

Speaking to reporters, CM said, "The assembly elections that were held recently in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, today the election results are going to come. Counting of votes is going on and until a while ago, we were watching it on TV. There is great news for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and NDA that, in West Bengal also, for some time, the trends have been in favour of the BJP. And I am fully confident that the people there will get rid of the autocratic government of TMC, and a BJP government with a clear majority will be formed there. In Assam, it's definitely being formed."

Adding to this, he said, "Even in Puducherry, the BJP is winning there. In Tamil Nadu and Kerala too, our position is better than before. So, I thank the people of those states. And today, it is our good fortune that an important meeting of the Balrampur district BJP has been convened here, which I have attended. I got to meet the party workers, and today we have also awarded our sons and daughters in Balrampur district who performed well in the 10th and 12th grade exams and were on the merit list. So, I wish them a bright future."

Rajasthan Minister Echoes Optimism

Rajasthan's Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Jogaram Patel, also shared his reaction regarding the ongoing election results and the trends observed so far.

Jogaram Patel predicted a major upset in West Bengal and asserted that the BJP would form the government there. He further noted that a significant number of Marwari and Rajasthani people reside in West Bengal, and their role in these elections has been pivotal. Additionally, Jogaram Patel expressed optimism that the BJP government would be re-elected in Assam and would deliver a strong performance in Puducherry as well.

State-wise Election Trends

Assam

Meanwhile, the BJP is on course to retain power in Assam, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) headed for a decisive and near-landslide victory as early Election Commission trends showed the party leading in 97 seats against Congress' 26, crossing the majority mark in the 126-member Assembly. This places Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on track for a third consecutive term as counting continued.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP led on 77 seats and the Indian National Congress was ahead in 25 seats, followed by the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 10 seats each at around 11.20 am. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) was leading in 2 seats, while the United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL), and Raijor Dal were ahead in 1 seat each.

Kerala

The United Democratic Front has attained a lead in 91 constituencies in Keralam, as the Election Commission of India declared trends of all 140 seats in the state. The Congress is currently leading in 58 constituencies, followed by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in 22. The achievement led to the return of the UDF government in Keralam after 10 years, bringing an end to Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) regime, which is currently leading in 40 constituencies.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu,Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was leading in 108 seats, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, as counting of votes continued for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. As per the latest trends, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was leading in 64 seats, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was ahead in 40 constituencies. The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) was leading in 6 seats, the Indian National Congress (INC) in 5 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 3 seats, as per the ECI data. (ANI)

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