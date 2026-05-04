WB CEO Dismisses Vote Theft Claims, Says Evms Secure Bans Processions

CEO Assures Secure Elections, No Vote Theft

Amid allegations over discarded VVPAT slips ahead of vote counting, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Monday asserted that the possibility of vote theft was "non-existent," emphasising the robustness of the electronic voting system and security arrangements. "The issue of vote theft doesn't even arise; votes are locked in the EVM. The security is so tight that the question of vote theft doesn't come up at all," Agarwal said.

He further stated that strict measures were being taken to maintain law and order during the sensitive counting period. "I have instructed the DM that no permission be granted for victory processions today. Permission will be granted starting tomorrow. Permissions will be issued at police stations; our effort is to maintain peace," he said.

Highlighting the conduct of the elections, Agarwal added, "This is the first time that no incidents of violence occurred during the elections and today during the counting of votes. I request the people to maintain peace."

The Chief Electoral Officer also added the administration's preparedness and commitment to ensuring democratic participation. "We have tried to conduct a free and fair election and that the law and order is maintained. We have tried to ensure that as many people come out and cast their votes. We were so confident that we even told the Election Commission to conduct the elections in a single phase as we were extremely ready. In the near future, elections will be held in a single phase," he said.

On recounting procedures, Agarwal clarified, "Any recounting of votes will be considered only if it comes under the conditions for recounting. The ROs are very well aware of it."

VVPAT Controversy Emerges

Meanwhile, controversy emerged after VVPAT slips allegedly from booth number 29 of Noapara Assembly constituency were found discarded in Subhashnagar of Ichapur Nilganj Panchayat under Madhyamgram Assembly, a day before vote counting. CPI(M) candidate Gargi Chatterjee, along with police personnel, reached the spot following the discovery.

The Noapara Assembly seat is witnessing a contest between candidates including Trinankur Bhattacharjee of the Trinamool Congress and Arjun Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP Poised for Historic Win in West Bengal

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday crossed the majority mark in a breathtaking West Bengal election, derailing Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's ambition of a consecutive fourth term. According to ECI, the BJP is leading on 156 seats, while the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is leading on 86 seats, and its ally, the BGPM, is leading on one seat, as per trends.

With this, the BJP is on its way to form the first-ever government in West Bengal, breaching a state that saw Trinamool Congress' rule for 15 years and a 34-year period of rule of Communists before that.

West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, elevated with the party's performance, said, "The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats." (ANI)

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