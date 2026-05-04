Leo To GOAT: Thalapathy Vijay's Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films At The Box Office

Before stepping into politics, Thalapathy Vijay ruled the box office with several blockbuster films. From action entertainers to massive hits, here's a look at the superstar's top five highest-grossing movies over the years.

Thalapathy Vijay is leaving acting to step into politics. People are saying his last film, 'Jan Nayagan', will release on May 8. Before that, let's check out his 5 highest-earning movies.

Thalapathy Vijay's 2023 film 'Leo' created a huge buzz at the box office right from its release. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj made this film on a budget of ₹225 crore. It went on to collect a massive ₹618.5 crore, becoming a blockbuster.

Thalapathy Vijay's film 'The Greatest of All Time' was released in 2024. Venkat Prabhu directed this movie. Made on a budget of ₹350 crore, the film did business of ₹460.3 crore and was declared a hit.

Director Atlee Kumar's film 'Bigil', starring Thalapathy Vijay, came out in 2019. The movie was made with a budget of ₹180 crore. It created a storm at the box office, earning ₹304 crore and becoming a superhit.

Director Vamsi Paidipally's film 'Varisu' released in 2023. It was an action-packed family drama with a budget of ₹180 crore. The movie was a hit at the box office, doing business of ₹303 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Mersal' was released in 2017. Director Atlee Kumar made this film on a budget of ₹120 crore. The movie earned ₹257 crore and was a superhit.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Thalapathy Vijay's last film, 'Jan Nayagan'. This movie by director H. Vinoth is releasing on May 8. Made on a budget of ₹350 crore, the film stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles.