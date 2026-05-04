Humayun Kabir Slams Mamata, Says TMC's Loot Surpassed British Rule

'Mamata Looted Bengal More Than British': Humayun Kabir

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir on Monday congratulated people of West Bengal for rejecting Trinamool Congress in assembly elections, accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "looting" the state.

Speaking to reporters, Humayun Kabir said, "What can I say? What has happened is good. This was bound to happen. Mamata Banerjee became the CM thrice. She gave so much authority to her nephew. They cheated the people and looted their money. In 15 years, they surpassed the loot which was done by the British looted in 100-200 years. I would like to congratulate the people of Bengal who gave such a reply to TMC, who looted the state"

AUJP Founder Confident of Victory in Reijinagar, Nowda

Humayun Kabir, who was expelled from TMC over the Babri Masjid construction controversy in Murshidabad, is now leading in both seats- Reijinagar and Nowda, according to the Election Commission of India. In Reijinagar, TMC's candidate Ataur Rahaman has slipped to the third position after the third round of counting, while BJP's Bapan Ghosh is in the second position with a 6325-vote deficit.

In Nowda, TMC has also suffered the safe fate, with its candidate Sahina Momtaz Khan in third place, behind Humayun Kabir, who is in first place after seven rounds of counting Expressing confidence in his victory, Kabir said, "I will win both seats and take the certificate home at 3 pm."

BJP Leads in Early Trends, Claims Victory

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark in the breathtaking West Bengal Elections, derailing Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's ambition of a consecutive fourth term. According to ECI trends till 1:15 pm, the BJP is leading on 187 seats, while the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is leading on 92 seats.

Meanwhile, BJP workers raised slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' outside the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as the BJP gained a comfortable majority.

State Records High Voter Turnout

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. In the phase-I the poll-participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

Final 2021 Result: TMC Secured Decisive Mandate

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats. (ANI)

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