INS Sindhukesari In Colombo Reinforcing India-Sri Lanka Partnership

The Indian Navy's Kilo-class submarine, INS Sindhukesari, arrived in Colombo for an Operational Turnaround (OTR). The visiting submarine was received by the Sri Lanka Navy in line on Sunday with established naval traditions. Operational Turnarounds in the Navy are short port calls aimed at replenishing supplies, refuelling, and providing rest to crew members during ongoing deployments.

The Indian Navy, via a post on X, said, "The Indian Navy's submarine INS Sindhukesari visited Colombo, #SriLanka, reinforcing the growing maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka towards a safer & more secure Indian Ocean Region. The visit aimed at enhancing interoperability & operational synergy with Sri Lanka Navy. " #IndianNavy's submarine #INSSindhukesari visited Colombo, #SriLanka, reinforcing the growing maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka towards a safer & more secure Indian Ocean Region. The visit aimed at enhancing interoperability & operational synergy with... twitter/DAn8QOZ9Ui - SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 4, 2026

During its stay, the crew of INS Sindhukesari is scheduled to take part in a series of programs organised by the Sri Lanka Navy, including visits to tourist attractions across Sri Lanka.

Recent Joint Diving Exercise

The visit comes soon after India and Sri Lanka conducted the fourth edition of the bilateral diving exercise, IN-SLN DIVEX 2026, held in Colombo from April 21 to 28. The exercise saw participation from the Indian Navy's Diving Support and Submarine Rescue Vessel, INS Nireekshak, along with diving teams from both navies, highlighting growing operational coordination and professional synergy.

According to the Indian Navy, the specialised exercise focused on complex underwater operations and aimed to improve interoperability between the two forces. It included advanced deep-sea diving evolutions such as mixed gas diving drills, with divers carrying out extensive harbour and open-sea dives.

A key highlight of the exercise was mixed gas diving operations conducted off Colombo over World War-era wrecks, including SS Worcester and SS Perseus. Divers from both sides also carried out deep-sea dives beyond 55 metres, boosting joint capabilities in underwater search, rescue, and salvage operations, while strengthening coordination in the Indian Ocean Region.

Bilateral Exchange and Community Outreach

During the exercise, Rear Admiral SJ Kumara, Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Area, visited INS Nireekshak and praised the Indian Navy's support in training Sri Lankan divers. He stressed the need for continued exchange of expertise and best practices.

The exercise also included community and engagement activities such as a beach clean-up drive at Galle Face, friendly sports events, and yoga sessions, aimed at building camaraderie and mutual trust.

The Commanding Officer of INS Nireekshak also paid tribute at the IPKF Memorial, honouring Indian soldiers who died during the Indian Peace Keeping Force operations in Sri Lanka. In addition, two BHISM cubes under India's Aarogya Maitri initiative were handed over to enhance disaster response and medical preparedness.

On completion of the exercise, INS Nireekshak received a ceremonial send-off, reflecting the strong maritime partnership between the two navies. IN-SLN DIVEX 2026 highlights sustained bilateral cooperation in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and security in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

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