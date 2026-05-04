RCB's Jacob Bethell: From Barbados To IPL Limelight And 'Starboy' Tag

Bethell on His Journey and the Limelight

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell continues to grow in confidence and stature. Currently in his second year with the franchise, the 23-year-old from England reflected on his journey from Barbados, adapting to the IPL's intensity, and learning from senior figures within the setup. On his journey, Bethell reflected, "I grew up in Barbados, always with a bat and ball. Around 10-12, I started taking it seriously. I moved to England for school, progressed to Warwickshire, and signed my first contract in 2021. A stress fracture set me back, but I came back strong, earned an England call-up, and then arrived in Bengaluru," according to a release.

In the spotlight around him, he added: "The limelight is a funny thing, life is still the same, but when people want to watch you play, it's a privilege. I don't know how many people in India would be calling me Starboy. It's pretty incredible."

Learning and Adapting in the IPL

On adapting to the IPL, Bethell noted: "When I got to RCB, I was curious about the experience. Watching Virat, Rajat, and speaking to DK, I realised the game shifts here. It's played at a high tempo; you have to be aggressive and brave."

On learning from Virat Kohli, he observed: "Watching Virat chase, you understand the art of batting, how to control a chase and stay not out. It's about shifting gears based on the situation."

On the cricket culture in India, Bethell shared: "People here love talking about cricket. It's more hands-on, with more information shared. The passion and volume of cricket at a young age is incredible."

On working with the coaching group, he remarked: "Andy observes and speaks only when needed; you listen when he does. DK is excellent at spotting things and identifying scoring areas quickly."

On Ambition and Fan Experience

On his approach to the IPL, Bethell emphasised: "I wanted to be better than last year. Whether you play a few games or many, it's about hunger. This is the marquee tournament, if you don't improve here, when will you?"

On playing in front of RCB fans, he recalled: "Walking out with Virat, hearing the crowd, it was loud. You have to stay completely switched on."

Coach Andy Flower on Bethell's 'Top Player' Traits

Head Coach Andy Flower also underlined Bethell's potential, he said: "My first sight of Bethell was in the Under-19 World Cup, a very talented batsman with real flair. We targeted him straight away. He's got a mature cricketing brain and won't be cowed or bullied by anyone, which is a trait you see in top players. One of the key skills at this level is filtering information well, and he does that exceptionally. The IPL and RCB environment will stand him in really good stead, I expect great things from him. He's ready not just to compete with the best, but to thrive in that company." (ANI)

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