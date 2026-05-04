BCCI's IPL Crackdown: The End Of 'Girlfriend Culture'? Internet Erupts Over Reported Move

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reportedly discuss enforcing stricter regulations on players' personal associations during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The ongoing IPL season saw players bringing their girlfriends to team hotels, prompting concerns within the board about discipline and potential off-field controversies. The likes of Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya have been travelling with their girlfriends during the ongoing IPL season.

Ahead of the IPL 2026, the BCCI laid out a strict rule, restricting players' family members, including their wives, from travelling on the team bus and instead directing franchises to make separate travel arrangements for them. However, the board is now understood to be reviewing these guidelines in light of recent developments during the ongoing season.

Also Read: Trade Rumors Grow After CSK CEO Kasi Seen Discussing With Hardik Pandya Post Chennai Win (WATCH)

No Girlfriends Allowed from Next IPL Season?

Since the girlfriends of multiple players have been present during the team's travels and hotel stays this season, the board is reportedly considering stricter discipline measures. As per the report by Dainik Jagran, the BCCI is in discussion with the Anti-Corruption Unit to assess potential security concerns and put in place stricter protocols governing players' personal associations during the IPL.

The BCCI official reportedly stated that discussions for stricter implementations ahead of the IPL season are underway. The report suggested that the board has no issues with players' family members, including their wives, but is primarily focused on regulating the presence of girlfriends, who could potentially pose security and confidentiality risks.

However, the Anti-Corruption Unit has reportedly flagged the vagueness around the term 'official girlfriend', pushing the board to consider clearer and stricter regulations.

THE BCCI TO TAKE STRICT ACTIONS AGAINST GIRLFRIEND CULTURE GOING IN THE IPL. 1️⃣ BCCI preparing to enforce strict rule on Girlfriend culture. 2️⃣ BCCI wants to be careful before any major blunder happens.!!️3️⃣ Some of the players are even staying at the team's hotel...

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 4, 2026

The report further mentioned that a certain girlfriend of the players has previously promoted the betting apps, adding that 'some' IPL players have recently faced Police cased filed by female companions, which has further raised concerns within the board over players' reputational risks and off-field controversies.

Since the ongoing IPL season has already entered the second stage, the rule is unlikely to be implemented immediately and is expected to come into effect from the next IPL season.

No 'Girlfriend Culture' Rule in IPL Sparks Debate

The BCCI hasn't officially confirmed the development yet, but the report has already sparked a debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts divided over whether such regulations are necessary to maintain discipline or an intrusion into players' personal lives.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts largely criticised the reported move, questioning why the BCCI would differentiate between wives and girlfriends, calling it an unnecessary intrusion into players' personal lives. Many labelled the decision as 'strange' and 'outdated', while urging the board to focus more on cricket-related issues rather than policing relationships.

Others pointed out that the rule would be impractical and hard to enforce, especially for overseas players, who tag their girlfriends as partners or companions, making the distinction even more unclear for any formal regulation.

I still can't understand what the issue BCCI is having with girlfriend culture. I guess they need to understand that players are not school kids. Why is there a contrast of difference between girlfriend and wives? Absolute shame on them.

- Krish (@Krish_Opinions) May 4, 2026

Don't understand why BCCI needs to police the players and their personal lives.

- Martin (@offDieSeam) May 4, 2026

Feels like a stretch tbh. Hard to imagine the Board of Control for Cricket in India drawing lines like that discipline rules, sure but policing relationships? That's a slippery slope anything changes, it'll probably be about access & logistics, not“girlfriend vs wife.”

- Ganpat Kaga (@Ganpatkaga_bmr) May 4, 2026

Dumb thing to discuss. And how will they control foreign players??Why don't they discuss much important things like bowlers also having something in IPL or removing impact player rule to make tournament more competitive.

- TheFakeFakeer (@TheFakeFakeer) May 4, 2026

Performance matters, not relationship status. Strange priority

- gully boy (@gully_boy_X) May 4, 2026

They said family and wives are fine, but girlfriends are a 'blunder' waiting to happen... the logic is sending me!!

- SKH (@Skh9864) May 4, 2026

Professional standards are essential, though focusing on "girlfriend culture" feels like a strange, outdated priority.

- Shantun Singh Parmar (@ParmarShantun) May 4, 2026

What is wrong with BCCI? We were asking for them to remove impact players and flat pitches and this is their main focus?

- Dïvya (@divya_000007) May 4, 2026

The only steps they need to take is ensuring the GFs don't come close to the players from atleast 3 hours before toss till the teams leave the stadium. Simple.

- Krishna Anand (@KrishnaAnand_) May 4, 2026

Lmao BCCI is in its fangirl era, they won't allow any girlfriends around players because it might hurt their young fan craze and hype, a few players might enter their Devdas era after this rule mujhe kya SRH ne to already L kar rakha hai mood. IshanFanAccount (@Ishanworld32) May 4, 2026

Dumb thing to discuss. And how will they control foreign players??Why don't they discuss much important things like bowlers also having something in IPL or removing impact player rule to make tournament more competitive.

- TheFakeFakeer (@TheFakeFakeer) May 4, 2026

Meanwhile. In February last year, the board debarred the family members from accompanying the players on the overseas tours, as part of a new discipline and cost-management policy, allowing them to join only after the initial phase of long tours, according to team protocols set by the BCCI.

A similar rule has not applied in the IPL yet, and it remains to be seen whether the BCCI will modify the existing touring policies to include franchise-based tournaments in the future.

Also Read: IPL 2026: BCCI to 'Explore' Strict Action After Rajasthan Royals' Double Protocol Breaches