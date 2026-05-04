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Company announcement no. 23 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00

04 May 2026

Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 18

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 18:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,349,543 316.2029 1,059,135,169 27 April 2026 36,899 321.7233 11,871,268 28 April 2026 16,241 323.8173 5,259,117 29 April 2026 5,385 328.5017 1,768,982 30 April 2026 54,597 325.2771 17,759,154 01 May 2026 120,966 322.8375 39,052,361 Total accumulated over week 18 234,088 323.4292 75,710,881 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 3,583,631 316.6749 1,134,846,050

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.439% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 27 April 2026 25,041 321.6283 8,053,894 28 April 2026 9,254 323.7885 2,996,339 29 April 2026 3,393 328.2782 1,113,848 30 April 2026 34,239 325.2793 11,137,238 01 May 2026 72,864 322.8482 23,524,011 Total accumulated over week 18 144,791 323.3995 46,825,330 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,285,537 316.4420 723,239,976





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 27 April 2026 11,858 321.9238 3,817,372 28 April 2026 6,987 323.8556 2,262,779 29 April 2026 1,992 328.8824 655,134 30 April 2026 20,358 325.2733 6,621,914 01 May 2026 48,102 322.8214 15,528,355 Total accumulated over week 18 89,297 323.4773 28,885,554 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,298,094 317.0849 411,606,065





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Danske Bank Company Announcement EN SBB announcment