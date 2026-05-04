Meredith Primrose Jones
- Researcher, Oceania Cyber Security Centre, RMIT University
LLB (Bachelor of Laws) - La Trobe University
LLM (Master of Laws in International Security) - The Australian National University
Meredith is currently a Researcher at RMIT University. In recent years Meredith has actively researched and published across the areas of hybrid warfare and hybrid threats, with a focus on critical infrastructure, maritime security and cyber warfare. Meredith remains a specialist in international security and geopolitics.Experience
- 2021–present Researcher, RMIT University 2021–present Researcher, Oceania Cyber Security Centre 2018–2021 Associate lecturer, La Trobe University
- 2017 The Australian National University, Master of Laws in International Security
- 2022 'Hybrid warfare': Nord Stream attacks show how war is evolving, The Conversation 2021 Syria – A Hybrid War Case Study, Journal of Military and Strategic Studies
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