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Meredith Primrose Jones

Meredith Primrose Jones


2026-05-04 03:04:22
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Researcher, Oceania Cyber Security Centre, RMIT University
Profile Articles Activity

LLB (Bachelor of Laws) - La Trobe University
LLM (Master of Laws in International Security) - The Australian National University

Meredith is currently a Researcher at RMIT University. In recent years Meredith has actively researched and published across the areas of hybrid warfare and hybrid threats, with a focus on critical infrastructure, maritime security and cyber warfare. Meredith remains a specialist in international security and geopolitics.

Experience
  • 2021–present Researcher, RMIT University
  • 2021–present Researcher, Oceania Cyber Security Centre
  • 2018–2021 Associate lecturer, La Trobe University
Education
  • 2017 The Australian National University, Master of Laws in International Security
Publications
  • 2022 'Hybrid warfare': Nord Stream attacks show how war is evolving, The Conversation
  • 2021 Syria – A Hybrid War Case Study, Journal of Military and Strategic Studies

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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